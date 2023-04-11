These Target-exclusive Outdoor Chairs Look Nearly Identical to Restoration Hardware’s, but Cost Thousands Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the weather finally warming up, you may be in the midst of planning your patio refresh. And if new patio chairs are on the list, then refrain from shelling out thousands for a set of high-quality wood pieces. Target is currently selling a pair of patio chairs that look nearly identical to a chair sold by Restoration Hardware — but you can get both chairs from Target for over $1,500 less than what a single Restoration Hardware chair would cost.

Target’s exclusive Project 62 Kaufmann Wood Patio Chairs are a pair of eucalyptus-framed outdoor chairs with weather-resistant linen-colored cushions. They’re incredibly versatile and suit any aesthetic and are even Forest Stewardship Council Certified, meaning you can feel good about making this purchase.

Your wallet can feel good, too. Both chairs will only set you back $385, a hefty markdown from their original $550 price tag. And compared to the nearly identical Aegean Teak Lounge Chair from Restoration Hardware, which retails for just under $2,000 a pop, the Kaufmann set just seems like a no-brainer.

“Bought on sale! What a win!” one Target reviewer wrote. “Beautiful, heavy, and super comfy chairs. Overall quick and easy to put together.”

Another added, “These are a great addition to my porch. The wood is sturdy and not cheap feeling, with a true-to-picture color. The cushions are comfortable and just thick enough. They look really elegant as a pair.”

Start your patio refresh with the Project 62 Kaufmann patio chairs and leave yourself plenty of budget for the stuff that really matters — a ton of candles, tiki torches, and plants. Lots and lots of plants.

