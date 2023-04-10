We’ve Found the Ultimate Balm That Heals So Many Beauty Concerns, From Dry Skin to Sunburns — Get It 20% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From cracked skin to sunburns, there’s a new skin concern to deal with every season. But what if we told you that there’s one product that can solve many seasonal skin problems and more? Although it may seem too good to be true, Dermelect’s Savior Skin is that product. In short, it’s a multitasking balm with powerful restorative traits. It intensely hydrates, soothes, and nourishes the skin, not only on the face but all over the body. We’re talking dry elbows, rashes, minor wounds, chapped lips, and so much more. And the best part? It will come to the rescue for most sensitive skin types.

Right now, it’s on major sale during Dermelect’s Friends & Family Sale. This is not a drill — this miracle-working balm is currently 20 percent off with free shipping, making it just $33.60 at checkout. Make sure to apply the promo code FAMILY20 to take advantage of this sale. Trust us, you’ll definitely want Dermelect’s Savior Skin for your skin concerns.

Dermelect Savior Skin

This repair balm is an ‘ultimate multitasker’ for a reason. According to the brand, this balm can work for any of the following: chafing, knees and elbows, heels, lips, nails and cuticles, skin irritation, cuts and scrapes, post-shave/wax, post procedures, and sun damage. Plus, it’s great for beauty hacks, from leaving a glossy shine on eyebrows or on top of lipstick. If you ask us, this all-in-one balm will never go to waste with all these uses.

But how exactly does it do all of that? This healing ointment contains superfood ingredients like castor oil, candelilla wax, and evening primrose oil that are deeply moisturizing. Whereas, the rose oil and Abyssinian oil are known to have extremely calming and nourishing properties.

Believe it or not, this may be the only product you need to soothe your skin from now on. So, try Dermelect's Savoir Skin today while it's on sale! We bet your skin never felt so so good.

