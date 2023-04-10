This $10 J-Beauty Skin Conditioner Leaves Skin ‘So Glass-Like’ & Gives You That ‘Coveted Lit From Within’ Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just recently, a Japanese cosmetics store opened at my favorite mall and let’s just say it has all kinds of imported mascaras, lip products, hand creams, cleansers, eye patches, shampoos, hair treatments, and pretty much anything beauty-related you can think of. Not to mention, desk accessories, snacks, and several Ichiban Kuji prizes that you can only really find in Japan. While they definitely have a handful of premium brands like Shiseido, a majority of the store is drugstore beauty. Naturally, as someone who lives and breathes all things beauty, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on pretty much everything in the store.

During my first trip, I practiced A LOT of self-control and narrowed down my choices to just five products to try, which were a good mix of makeup, skincare, and hair care. While there were definitely things I liked about each product, one stood out above the rest and has now become a staple in my everyday routine for its ability to give you “glass skin” that everyone on social media seems to want. Best part is, you can get it on Amazon for just $10.

The Naturie Hatomugi Skin Conditioner is a cult-fave Japanese drugstore beauty product that’s made to moisturize, soothe, and refresh the skin. According to the brand, it contains 12 amino acids that work to prevent dryness and retain moisture. While it’s described as a kind of lotion, it has the liquid consistency of a toner. If you’re familiar with the Laneige Cream Skin, it’s very similar to that. Some people spritz it on throughout the day to keep their skin hydrated, some use it to make their own face masks, some rub it all over the body to soothe and moisturize the skin, and others like myself apply it using a basic cotton pad after cleansing.

I have super sensitive and reactive skin, so I am very, very careful about the products I use. Products with fragrance, in particular, tend to make my skin irritated and angry. This product did not do any damage to my skin whatsoever. I apply this at night before serums and moisturizer, and I swear I’ve been waking up to smoother, softer, and glowier skin. It’s honestly been super impressive, which is saying a lot considering I’m a shopper editor who’s tried hundreds of different beauty products at this point. I feel like the harsh winter weather really did a number on my skin, but Naturie Hatomugi Skin Conditioner really reversed that after a week of use and somehow made it even better. It’s no wonder why it’s super popular in Japan, and even has over 50 million views on TikTok.

IMAGE: Naturie

The Naturie Hatomugi Skin Conditioner has over 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers calling it a “must-have” product and a “staple” in their skincare routine. As one recent reviewer wrote, it works great as a toner. “This is not my first time using a toner and this is one of the best I’ve used so far,” they said. “It’s lightweight, hydrating, and doesn’t leave a film or residue on your skin like other toners. With this price for 500mL, this toner is a bang for your buck. After using it for a month, I noticed my skin looked brighter and healthier. My acne has also decreased, and the the dark spots from acne has also fade quicker.”

Another shopper couldn’t stop raving over how good the product it. “This is the MOST MOISTURIZING toner ever!” they wrote. “Leaves my skin so moist and glass-like. Don’t think twice, GET IT! And for the price it’s sooo worth it. I’m already on my second bottle.”

Speaking of being worth it, one shopper called it an “amazing multipurpose product” that gives you more than what you pay for. As one reviewer wrote, “I have been using the Laneige cream skin refiner for quite some time, and while it has been a go-to for me, it’s more on the pricier side. Then I saw a YouTuber recommend this product. After using it, I asked myself why have I not tried this before?! This product comes in 500ml so I can use however much I want. It’s lightweight, so it can be layered a few times which is also written in the instructions. After layering a few times, it feels moisturizing and cool on your face. It can also be used as a mask if you apply it on cotton pads and keep on your cheeks or dry areas. You can also put it in a spray bottle as a mist to hydrate your skin during the day. I also like this very much because I can use it all over my body. Overall an amazing product and it is a must-try!”

One shopper loved the “cosmetic effect” it had on the skin after a couple of layers. According to their review, their skin now has a beautiful glow. “It’s not shiny, dewy, or wet looking, but has that coveted ‘lit from within’ look that just makes you look healthy and alive,” they wrote. “Makes my face and décolletage/shoulders look freaking amazing and gives me a little boost of confidence every AM/PM. I’ve never had a skincare product do that! It’s worth trying just for that, especially since it’s so inexpensive, and its simple, gentle formulation is unlikely to aggravate your skin.”

As someone who’s actually tried it, I would say it’s definitely worth it. Like everyone says, the bottle is HUGE and definitely going to last you a good while. There are so many ways you can use it, and it’s just $10. So be sure to add the Naturie Hatomugi Skin Conditioner to your Amazon cart today.

