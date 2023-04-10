If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though it’s easy to remember wearing SPF on bright, sunny days, you actually need it all year round — even on cloudy days. Luckily, there are plenty of options lining beauty shelves that provide an easy, daily dose of protection. And when picking a new SPF product, you want one that is multitasking. That’s where Kosas’ “dreamy” new formula comes to help. It protects, hydrates, and plumps skin all in one step.

Kosas’ latest skincare addition comes in the form of an SPF that not only protects your skin, but also leaves it supple and dewy. The DreamBeam SPF 40 is crafted with mineral SPF to protect the skin against harmful UV rays. The DreamBeam is packed with peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture. The additional hydration leaves the complexion supple and dewy. And to make the SPF even better, it’s dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic.

One shopper already dubbed the new SPF from Kosas as “perfect.” They added, “I love the texture of this product, plus it also hydrates my skin. I think it’s perfect for combination skin. I have tried thousands of sunscreens, but without a doubt, this is my favorite.”

“This sunscreen is lightweight and blends easily into the skin effortlessly, leaving the skin glowing but not oily or chalky white cast left behind,” another wrote. “It’s moisturizing while providing healthy ingredients for your skin. I love mineral sunscreens that don’t leave you looking dry and ashy, and this sunscreen doesn’t do that. This will be a go-to sunscreen.”

The best part? A little of the Dreambeam goes a long way. “This product makes my skin shine, and I don’t have to add a lot of lotion, but with a little goes a long way,” another shared. “I love how the product comes in its very travel type, so I can put it in my purse, and whenever I need some, I just go into my purse and get some. I like how manageable it is.”

A final shopper explained that it's "such a nice lightweight sunscreen. It's perfect under makeup and makes for a great base. I think it will be perfect for hot summer weather as it won't make me oily."

