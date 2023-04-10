If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are like two peas in a pod. Since their time spent on That 70’s Show, the two have shown undeniable chemistry that clearly translated offscreen. It even seems as if the married couple has an identical sense of style. Kunis and Kutcher have always been fans of casual sneakers and even have a shared love for the same sustainable sneakers from LØCI. From Kunis sporting them at a basketball game to Kutcher wearing them while running errands, the couple has been spotted in recent months wearing the luxe footwear brand. And they’re not the only ones who favor this shoe brand!

So many A-listers like Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck, Eva Longoria, and Kristen Bell swear by LØCI’s Nine Sneakers. Along with these celebs, it would seem that shoppers are just in love with them too. These sporty sneakers keep selling fast, especially in the couple’s go-to look. The LØCI Nine in Stone (gold accented white shoes) are only available in select sizes, but don’t worry — so many other colorways are still available to try out. If you’re looking for an everyday pair of sneakers to sport all season long, these versatile shoes are an absolute must!

Besides looking effortlessly cool, the LØCI Nine offers next-level quality that you can wear all year long. The cork insole promises extreme comfort, while its mesh lining is breathable and prevents odor. Plus, these ultra-durable shoes can withstand more than your typical pair. Thanks to its water-resistant upper, the shoes won’t be ruined even on rainy days while your feet remain dry.

As mentioned before, they make your shoe collection a bit more sustainable too. The eco-friendly footwear features vegan maize leather, bamboo lining, and waxed cotton shoe laces. That’s right, you get to wear stylish shoes and do good for the environment at the same time.

The LØCI sneakers may be a pricier choice, but it’s definitely worth investing in these chic sneakers. They have a timeless design that gives all-day comfort, making the starting price of $185 definitely worth it. So, add these coveted kicks to your cart before it’s gone! Check out below other stylish options from the celeb-loved brand that are still in stock.

Give your white sneakers a makeover with color accents that make them beautifully eye-catching. Try the LØCI NINE in this white, red, navy blend that's bound to be a new favorite.

These universally flattering sneakers from LØCI look stylish for any occasion. Try these sustainable sneakers today while they're in stock!

