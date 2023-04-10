The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped the Most Stunning Outdoor Rug Collection at Walmart for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We really can’t get enough of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. Her down-to-earth personality and casual, country style make her a go-to for all things cooking and entertaining. (Her love of butter and basket hounds are also super endearing.) That’s why we are obsessed with her outdoor patio collection at Walmart. From planters to decor accessories to gardening supplies, everything is designed with such fun and whimsy that we want to buy it all to create a welcoming outdoor space of our own. And now Drummond has a gorgeous selection of outdoor rugs to anchor everything. And, because it’s Walmart, they start at just $67!

Drummond’s Pioneer Woman outdoor patio collection at Walmart is full of bucolic designs in authentic styles and bright patterns to instantly liven up the look of any outdoor space. Durably made from a combination of polypropylene and polyester materials, the rugs are able to withstand the elements and the wear and tear of high-traffic areas (indoors, too!) while maintaining their Pioneer Woman good looks. Caring for your rug is simple with a quick sweep, vacuum, or rinse.

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

“This is a fantastic outdoor rug!” raves one Walmart shopper in her review. “I really needed a rug for my screened in patio, as the tile can be cold and slippery. This rug is very pretty, and it’s very soft to walk on. It covers a great area and stays in place very well! The quality is very good, and I can tell that it will last me a while. I placed a set of chairs and side table on it, and so far it has held up very well! I highly recommend!”

“This is a very bright colored and very vibrant outdoor rug,” says another shopper, who purchased the multicolor Dance Stripe rug from the collection. “The colors are amazing, the design is very beautiful. I am very pleased and happy with this rug. It looks beautiful on my porch. Well made, comfortable to walk on in bare feet, and the colors pop! The fringes on the end are an added touch.”

Outdoor rugs are the perfect finishing touch for a well-designed patio, deck, or porch, and Drummond’s collection at Walmart is full of colorful frontier flair and vintage charm. We rounded up six of our favorite styles to help you get started decorating your outdoor space. Start shopping now to be ready for hosting your friends and family this summer!

The Pioneer Woman 6′ x 9′ Sweet Rose Outdoor Rug

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Add shabby-chic flair to your alfresco entertaining space with this outdoor rug. Excellent for placing underneath your outdoor dining area or set it out by your outdoor seating, you can easily mix and match it with other pieces from The Pioneer Woman outdoor patio collection.

The Pioneer Woman 6′ x 9′ Sweet Rose Outdoor Rug $79 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman, 5′ x 7′ Multicolor Floral Dance Stripe Outdoor Rug

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Add casual country style to your outdoor space with this weather-resistant rug that features Ree’s colorful, striped signature design with a coordinated blue tassel border.

The Pioneer Woman, 5′ x 7′ Multicolor Floral Dance Stripe Outdoor Rug $67 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Outdoor Rug, Cream Colored, 5′ x 7′

The chic and playfully balanced floral design of this outdoor rug is filled with vibrant pink, orange, yellow, blue, and turquoise hues over a neutral cream background. Not only will it offer a pop of color to your outdoor decor, but it will create a cheerful atmosphere that’s perfect for entertaining guests or sharing a meal with family or friends outside. (The pattern is also available in a with a turquoise background.)

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Outdoor Rug, Cream Colored, 5′ x 7′ $67 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman 5′ x 7′ Multi-Color Outdoor Rug

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

This outdoor rug featuring one of Ree’s colorful, striped signature designs is the perfect finishing touch to your outdoor space.

The Pioneer Woman 5′ x 7′ Multi-Color Outdoor Rug $67 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Red Scallop Outdoor Rug, 5′ x 7′

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Add a little frontier flair to your outdoor space with The Pioneer Woman Red Scallop Outdoor Rug. Its gorgeous floral medallion scallop border design and assortment of rectangles in varying sizes in the center not only creates a visual focal point that natural draws attention, but that also works to make a smaller space feel a little roomier.

The Pioneer Woman Red Scallop Outdoor Rug, 5′ x 7′ $67 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman 5′ x 7′ Red Vintage Floral Outdoor Rug

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

The bold red blooms on the turquoise background of this outdoor rug combine to add fun and elegance to your patio or deck. Its coordinating geometric pattern border will help define your outdoor space.