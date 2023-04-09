This Genius Skincare Essential Is a ‘Game-Changer’ for Acne-Prone Teens & Shoppers Say They’re ‘Never Going Back’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen, those teenage years are hard enough, and frustrating, irritating acne definitely doesn’t help. Your teen deserves to feel comfortable and confident in their skin, and that means finding the right types of products that teach teens to take care of themselves and improve their confidence at once. We tracked down the acne solution shoppers are raving about, and it’s available for $18 on Amazon.

Clean Skin Club’s Clean Towels are a perfect way to minimize acne and combat any new flareups. Ideal for dry, sensitive skin, these little towels seriously come in handy. Your teen can use these towels to dry their face, pair it with a cleanser or face mask, even to clean their makeup tools. Their skin will start to look and feel better with just this simple adjustment. Clean Skin Club’s Clean Towels are completely free of chemicals and 100% unscented. The fibers in these towels are dermatologist approved, and you’ll feel good about purchasing this skincare hack too — they’re Climate Pledge Friendly!

It might seem like a splurge to spend $18 on the Clean Skin Club’s Clean Towels. But shoppers agree these little miracle fibers seriously make a difference. “These towels are a game changer in your skincare routine,” one shopper wrote. “Very affordable and the quality is perfect. You won’t regret purchasing these Clean Skin Club Towels.”

Another shopper even said they’re “never going back to wash cloths again” after using these towels. “I had no idea what to expect when I ordered these, but I cannot believe that I have been living without them! These are amazing,” they wrote. “I will never use washcloths again. They feel so plush, which was unexpected. I remove my make up with one and then I wash my face with one. Talk about a clean feeling! My face feels the cleanest it ever has!” Say goodbye to that old wash cloth, and say hello to Clean Skin Club’s Clean Towels!

