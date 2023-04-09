This $2 ‘Smoother Than Butter’ Lipstick Leaves Lips ‘Softer Than the Expensive Lip Balms’ Shoppers Regularly Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one quality we want our lipstick to have, it’s definitely a smooth, shiny finish that makes our lips feel as good as they look with a pop of color. Now, you might be thinking, of course you want that in a lipstick, who wouldn’t? But not every lipstick is up to the task. That’s why we’re so impressed by what shoppers are saying about one particular lipstick that leaves lips feeling buttery smooth — and it’s available for just $2 on Amazon.

Wet n Wild’s Mega Last Lipstick feels like a lip balm and lipstick all in one. This lush lipstick is infused with Murumuru Butter, Mango Butter, and Watermelon Seed Oils, providing lips with plenty of nourishment and delivering long-lasting color. Wet n Wild’s Mega Last Lipstick also comes in up to 13 different colors, so you won’t have any trouble finding your ideal shade. It’s cruelty-free, gluten-free, and fragrance-free. The lipstick is also super easy to apply and glides on without smudging.

Image: Wet n Wild via Amazon

Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick $1.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you’re skeptical that this $2 lipstick can really deliver on long-lasting wear with the right amount of hydration, we doubt you’re alone. But just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experience with Wet n Wild’s Mega Last Lipstick: “Better than I had ever expected, and the lipstick itself is smoother than butter,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “It left my lips so soft, softer than the expensive lip balm I regularly use.”

Another shopper wrote, “This is the most flattering and creamy lipstick that I have ever used.” And a third shopper said I am ordering every color of this lipstick. I cannot get over the price of it and what you get. The formula is incredible it feels amazing on the lips, literally like chapstick,” they wrote. “The level of moisturization is unlike anything I have ever experienced in a lipstick before!” This lipstick can really do it all — add your own tube of Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick to your beauty routine today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story This Genius Skincare Essential Is a ‘Game-Changer’ for Acne-Prone Teens & Shoppers Say They’re ‘Never Going Back’