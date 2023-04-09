This $9 Product Makes Gray Hair ‘Sparkle in the Sunlight’ & Shoppers Are Calling It ‘Grandpa’s Best Beauty Secret’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The difference between a good hair day and a bad hair day is major. You always want to step outside your door putting your best foot forward. But when it comes to finding the right haircare products to really take your routine to the next level, it can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, we’ve done all the work for you. We tracked down a conditioning cream that shoppers with gray hair are totally obsessed with, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $9 right now.

Alberto VO5 Conditioning Cream is designed with gray hair in mind. Say goodbye to flyaways and hello to shiny tendrils with this conditioning cream. Alberto VO5 is a conditioning cream that revitalizes damaged hair. This styling product soothes split ends and leaves your hair with a gorgeous shine. Plus, you can feel good about what you’re putting on your scalp, too. Among the ingredients featured in this cream, there isn’t a single drop of alcohol.

It’s hard to imagine Alberto VO5 Conditioning Cream can really handle the most damaged gray hair, especially at an affordable price point of just $9. But if you’re still skeptical, just read what other shoppers had to say about this conditioning cream: “It makes my hair sparkle in the sunlight,” one shopper wrote, reiterating just how much they “love it!”

Another shopper wrote, “After reading another woman’s review [I] had to try it. I have found that I only need a tiny bit on the tips of my fingers and then working it into my cleaned and dried hair, it helps to give texture and definition, while also enhancing and brightening the silver, as well as turns the dull brassiness into bright, healthy and [shiny] hair,” they said, adding, “who would have guessed that I’d be using Grandpa’s beauty secret?” We don’t have any further questions! Give your hair a new lease on life with Alberto VO5 Conditioning Cream.

