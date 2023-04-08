This $8 Coconut Hair Perfume Is Perfect for Those Who Feel Their Hair Has ‘Chronic Wet Dog Syndrome’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen, even we hate to admit, but every once in a while our hair needs a bit of a lift. Yes, it’s true, sometimes hairspray and scented shampoos and conditioners just won’t do the trick. Luckily, we tracked down a perfumed hair mist that’s about to totally change your styling routine — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $8.

Pacifica’s Indian Coconut Nectar Hair Perfume & Body Mist is about to take your hair to the next level. This fragrance features a light, alcohol-free spray designed to cover your body from hair to toe in amazing scent. The mist combines coconut and delicate creamy vanilla scents for a gorgeous, warm fragrance that’s made to last. Whether you’re heading out the door for a day full of errands, or you have a special occasion, this scented spray will give your hair a clean, fresh scent.

Image: Pacifica via Amazon

We’re not the only ones who are impressed by Pacifica’s Indian Coconut Nectar Hair Perfume & Body Mist. Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this spray: “My hair smells so terrible every time I step outside. I have no idea why, but luckily for me, this hair mist neutralizes that without making my hair or scalp dry,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, calling the fragrance mist “perfect for someone with chronic wet dog syndrome.”

Another shopper wrote, “I am so glad that I found this product. It keeps my hair smelling fresh and clean.” And a third reviewer said, “This is by far the best body and hair mist. It’ll not leave a sticky feeling on your skin like some other sprays. A couple of sprays will last all day. The smell is amazing and I get compliments every time I wear it.” Well, consider us convinced! If you’ve been looking for a way to elevate your hair routine, add Pacifica’s Indian Coconut Nectar Hair Perfume & Body Mist to your haircare essentials today!

