Shoppers Say This $2 Beauty Stick Is the ‘Perfect Blush for Mature Skin’ & ‘Better’ Than Expensive Options They’ve Tried

Finding the right blush that’s not only long-lasting, but also affordable is such a tall task. Seriously, you’d think it’d be easy to track down this beauty essential. With all the options out there, though, it can feel so overwhelming. Luckily, there’s one beauty stick shoppers are raving about that’s not only a bargain at $2 on Amazon, it’s ideal for mature shoppers.

Wet n Wild’s MegaGlo Makeup Stick is perfect for adding a little bit of color to your complexion. With just one swipe of this beauty stick, you’ll get defined cheek bones, a flush of color, and a contoured look. Not only does this blush highlight your natural beauty, it also acts as a concealer. And it comes in a number of hues, so you’ll find your perfect match easily. Whether you’re contouring, highlighting, or adding a pop of color to your cheeks, you’re going to love what this beauty stick can do for you. And since it’s just $2 on Amazon, you can Subscribe and Save any time you’d like!

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick $2.69 on Amazon.com Buy now

Since Wet n Wild’s MegaGlo Makeup Stick is just $2, we’re sure you have some reservations about adding it to your cart. But don’t just take it from us; read what satisfied shoppers have to say about this beauty stick: “As we mature, our makeup needs change. I’ve tried other, much more expensive blushes. I decided to try this. It’s the bests [SIC, best] one I’ve tried…better than the $45.00 one I tried,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “It glides on, stays on, does not emphasize lines.”

Another shopper said this blush was “perfect for mature skin,” writing, “it looks [and] feels much better than the powder blush I was using.” And a third shopper wrote, “I love this blush. It is true to color and I love the texture. The price is great and will buy it again.” There you have it! If you’re ready to make a change to your makeup routine, add the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick to your beauty essentials today.

