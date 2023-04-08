Shoppers Are Obsessed With Drew Barrymore’s ‘No Drippy Sippy Tumbler’ That Keeps Drinks Cold for 24 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to beauty, home, and lifestyle recommendations, Drew Barrymore never steers us wrong. The actress, mom of two, and daytime talk show host loves anything and everything that’s simultaneously stylish and practical, and one item from her Beautiful brand delivers both in equal measure. Shoppers are obsessing over Barrymore’s stainless steel tumbler, and it can be yours for just $18 on Walmart.

The Beautiful 24oz No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler is perfect for long days full of errands. The double-wall construction of this tumbler keeps liquids cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, it comes in stylish colors like Cornflower, Sage, Merlot, and more — you’ll find one that’ll perfectly match your personality. Fill up your cup by easily twisting off the lid of this tumbler and pouring in your favorite cold beverage. You’ll never be in search of a reusable straw again thanks to this flexible attached straw featured with this tumbler, too.

Image: Beautiful via Walmart

Beautiful 24oz No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler $17.98 Buy now

Even if you’re still on the fence about splurging on this $18 tumbler, there are plenty of reasons to add it to your cart right now. Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about the Beautiful 24oz No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler: “This tumbler is awesome, I use it every day for iced coffee,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, saying the tumbler is “super easy to clean and it doesn’t drip at all! I accidentally knocked it over and no liquid came out! Def recommend for everyday use!”

Another shopper wrote, “This cup is awesome! I’ve been on the hunt for a cup that won’t spill in my bag to and from work. This one fits the bill with style. It also keeps my water cold all day ! It’s a great cup for the price and I’ll be gifting more!” Well, we don’t need any further convincing. The Beautiful 24oz No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler is a must-have for those days when you’re constantly on-the-go. So don’t hesitate, and add this to your shopping cart ASAP!