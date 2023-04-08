Jennifer Aniston Uses This ‘Seriously Miraculous’ $15 Lip Balm That ‘Completely’ Heals Dry, Peeling Lips ‘Overnight’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever feel like your average chapstick just doesn’t seem to cut it when it comes to taking care of your lips? Honestly, generic lip balms can only do so much. But thanks to celebs like Jennifer Aniston, we now know there’s a product that rejuvenates lips to make them feel and look as healthy as they can be — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is available for $15 right now.

Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick is a total game-changer. This lip balm is a triple threat — it softens, hydrates, and protects the delicate skin on your lips. You won’t need to go through tubes of chap stick any more after you try this lip balm; it’ll quickly become your new go-to lip care essential in no time. Not only will your lips feel softer after using this product, you’ll feel good about the product you bought. Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick is Climate Pledge Friendly. If this lip balm is good enough for Jennifer Aniston, we have a feeling you’re going to love it too.

Image: Dr. Hauschka via Amazon

Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick $15 on Amazon.com Buy now

But can this lip care stick really protect and moisturize your lips all at once? Well, if you’re having any doubts about this $15 lip balm, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experience with the product. One shopper said “this stuff is seriously miraculous” in their five-star review. “I don’t write many reviews, but I need you to know that this lip care stick is worth every penny,” they said.

Another shopper wrote, “this stuff is amazing. It almost completely healed my lips over night. It keeps them incredibly supple and moisturized and helps prevent any sort of peeling.” And a third shopper wrote, “I’ve been using this balm for years. No matter what else I try, I always return to this. It’s very moisturizing, healthy ingredients, no smell.” Well, you can count us convinced! If you’ve been searching for a lip balm that’s effective and long-lasting, look no further. Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick is the one for you.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: