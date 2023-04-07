Shoppers Swear Their Wrinkled Underarm Skin Is Now ‘Smooth & Supple’ Thanks to This ‘All-Over Miracle’ Firming Cream 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a multi-tasking beauty product, and this one from BodyBlendz is the latest skincare product in our carts. When you’re looking to exfoliate, firm, and hydrate specific areas on your body or face, this lotion is one you’ll want to have on hand. And you can get it on sale now!

BodyBlendz Face & Body Anti-Cellulite Lotion promises to pamper your skin and target areas you want to smooth. The lotion is packed with pineapple extract, avocado oil, aloe vera, shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut oil, to name a few. All of the ingredients work together to exfoliate, smooth, firm, and brighten the skin. But perhaps the most effective ingredient to take note of, is the green coffee seed extract. The “green coffee seeds also have antioxidant, smoothing, restructuring and regenerating qualities which make them ideal for anti-aging skincare products for mature and damaged skin,” the brand said.

BodyBlendz Face & Body Anti-Cellulite Lotion Duo Pack — $63.98, originally $73.98

Right now, you can stock up on the anti-cellulite lotion while it’s on sale. The shopper-loved lotion now comes in a duo pack and is $10 off—no code needed. You also earn free shipping on offers over $50. Savings and free shopping? Yes, please!

“Absolutely gorgeous cream,” a shopper said. “My skin feels so soft and hydrated after using it. Hasn’t been long enough to judge any improvements in my cellulite. But it feels so lovely will definitely keep using it…..just wish there was the option of a bigger tube size!”

Another wrote, “I love the texture and smell of the cream. Great hydration.”