Target’s New Outdoor Dinnerware Looks Like Fancy Ceramic Except It’s Dishwasher-Safe & Unbreakable

‘Tis the season for dining outdoors under the stars. Now that the temperatures are finally warming up and the sun is setting later, it’s time to prepare your outdoor space for hosting. If you already have new patio furniture, new outdoor dinnerware should be next on your list—and we found the perfect set from Threshold. Their new line is filled with the prettiest dishes and serve ware that looks just like fancy ceramic. Only they don’t break, and you can throw them in the dishwasher and microwave. They’re crafted from BPA-free melamine and bamboo, which makes them super durable and ready to take on the outdoors.

Shop our favorite picks from the collection below—all ideal for completing your seasonal setup.

Threshold 12pc Melamine Lancashire Dinnerware Set Blue

Threshold

12pc Dinnerware Set Blue $40.00 Buy now

Threshold’s 12-piece Melamine Lancashire Dinnerware Set in blue takes care of all of your dinner hosting needs. The set includes four cereal bowls, four salad plates, and four dinner plates that easily accommodate plenty of guests and offer complete settings for four people.

Threshold 4pk Melamine Lancashire Dinner Plates

Threshold

If you need to stock up on more dinner plates, this pack of four is the best option. It has the same great design as the 12-piece set, and looks sleek by itself on a tablescape.

4pk Dinner Plates $16.00 Buy now

Threshold Melamine Lancashire Serving Bowl

Threshold

Everyone needs a large serving bowl in their kitchen sans the large price tag. Luckily, Target has one that shoppers love. The bowl from Threshold has a deep base that holds up to 127 ounces of food. Or, use the large dish as an accent piece in your kitchen to hold fruits.

Serving Bowl $12.00 Buy now

Threshold Melamine and Bamboo Cereal Bowl

Threshold

You can also stock up on these single bowls. They're perfect for soups, cereal, and other small food items. The bowls are crafted from bamboo and melamine in white and beige, and also blue. They also serve as the best condiment and dip holders.

Cereal Bowl $3.00 Buy now

