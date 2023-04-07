Nicole Kidman’s Secret for Brighter Eyes is This Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Serum That’s ‘Luxurious & So Effective’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Kidman always looks flawless in more ways than one, from her red-carpet appearances to her award-winning roles. It’s no secret that the actress knows a thing or two about beauty. After all, Kidman is currently an investor and brand ambassador for Vegamour, a hair care brand that our editors absolutely love after testing it themselves. Recently, we found out that she’s dabbling in skincare as well, as the global brand ambassador and strategic partner for Seratopical Revolution. It’s a brand that specializes in clean plant-based products at affordable prices. And let’s just say, we’re ready to add these skincare must-haves to our routines too.

Nicole Kidman has quite a few favorite products for her skincare needs. When it comes to a brighter appearance, the Hollywood star swears by Seratopical Revolution’s Adoring Eye Serum. She revealed that this product is essential in her nighttime routine, per an interview with Prevention. Kidman said that it’s “luxurious and so effective around the sensitive eye area.”

Based on its powerhouse formula, we can totally see why. The Adoring Eye Serum revives brightens, boosts elasticity, and smooths your entire eye area. And it’s all thanks to its ingredients like hyaluronic acid, a coriander seed extract, and the brand’s patented triple peptide P3P that are effective and gentle on delicate skin.

Altogether, these ingredients minimize the following issues: fine lines, wrinkles, under-eye circles, crow’s feet, and puffiness. Plus, the serum leaves the area deeply moisturize, while revealing a radiant look.

Seratopical Revolution Adoring Eye Serum

Image: Seratopical Revolution.

Kidman first fell in love with Seratopical Revolution because of their reasonably priced products that contain natural ingredients that actually work. Now, so many other people swear by its skincare too, especially this $40 eye serum.

One reviewer called it a miracle worker in their routine. They added, "This eye serum is amazing. I struggle with dark circles under my eyes, and with just two weeks of use, the dark is starting to decrease. The elasticity in my eyelids is starting to strengthen. My eyes appear more open."

Another added, “I’m so glad I was able to find an eye serum that feels hydrating and works for my skin. My under eyes have never been smoother!”

So if you’re wanting to look more awake, try Nicole Kidman’s hack for a brighter appearance. Seratopical Revolution’s Adoring Eye Serum will freshen up your eye area.

