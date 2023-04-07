Target Took Mom & Mini Matching to a Whole New Level With These Adorable $10 Mug Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. That means it’s time to secure the perfect gift for every mom in your life. This year, instead of lavishing mothers with gifts without many uses, wrap up ones that she’ll use daily. These matching mini and mom mugs from Target make the best gift and cost only $10. Plus, they’ll get plenty of use.

The mugs come from the Target-exclusive brand Threshold and retail for only $10. Each cup has a saying that celebrates mom and makes any mini feel included in coffee or tea time, even if their cup is filled with juice or milk. The sentimental cups have beautiful spring colors and florals that double as kitchen decor.

Ahead, see our favorite sets that are in stock and ready to ship before Mother’s Day!

Threshold ‘Best Mom Ever’ Mug & Mini Mug ‘Love You Mom’

Threshold

These blush mugs are just in time for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday but can be used year-round. They have floral designs, and each mug has a phrase. One says, “Best Mom Ever,” and the other reads, “Love You, Mom.”

Threshold Pink Mug Set $10.00 Buy now

Threshold ‘Mama’ Mug and ‘Mini’ Mug

Threshold

Threshold’s matching mug set makes the best gift for any mom and mini duo. The mugs hold 16 ounces of drink in the “mama” cup, and the “mini” mug holds 10 ounces. The best part? The set is dishwasher and microwave safe.

“I absolutely loved the size these mugs came in,” one shopper said. “They are perfect for my daughter and me. The design is super cute on them, and she enjoys sipping her milk out of them while I am chugging my tea or coffee.”

Related story Shoppers Swear Their Wrinkled Underarm Skin Is Now ‘Smooth & Supple’ Thanks to This ‘All-Over Miracle’ Firming Cream

Threshold ‘Mama’ Mug and ‘Mini’ Mug $10.00 Buy now

Threshold ‘Mami’ Mug and ‘Hija’ Mini Mug

Threshold

You can also pick up these gorgeous peach color mugs to hold your coffee or tea. They have “mami” and “hija” written on them, making them a great addition to our cabinet for mother-and-daughter tea time.

Threshold ‘Mami’ Mug and ‘Hija’ Mini Mug $10.00 Buy now

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.