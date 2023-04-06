Shoppers Say This Conditioner Is ‘By Far the Best’ at Keeping Gray Hair From Drying Out & Yellowing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like blonde hair, gray and white hair can become brassy and yellow due to a number of reasons including certain medications you may be taking to environmental factors. Fortunately, there are products out there specifically made to help you get rid of any unwanted yellow in your hair. We found one on Amazon that comes highly recommended by shoppers for its ability to cool brassiness and make your gray hair shine. It works so well, reviewers say it works like “magic.”

Matrix’s Total Results So Silver Conditioner is described as a “non-color depositing hydrating conditioner” made to hydrate, maintain platinum, blonde and gray coloring, and leave hair shinier and healthy-looking. It’s a conditioner made to help transform dry and brittle hair, which can be the case for many who go gray due to age. According to the brand, their So Silver line of products can even help remove brassy, yellow undertones in just one wash. It’s easy to see why shoppers love it so much.

The Matrix Total Results So Silver Conditioner has over 9,800 five-star reviews, with one shopper calling it a “holy grail” product. They wrote, “Bought the shampoo and conditioner after a blogger recommended them. I’ve had trouble finding purple shampoo in the past as all the others have made my hair oily. This is hands down the best and I will never go without it again!”

Another reviewer who’s used the shampoo and conditioner said they “love” how white it leaves their hair, while others raved over the softness of their hair. One wrote, “My hair is very dry from bleaching it for years. I used this once along with the shampoo and noticed an instant difference on how soft it became.”

If your gray hair is starting to yellow, numerous shoppers claim this is the perfect product to help with that. “I am really happy with the So Silver line,” wrote an Amazon reviewer. “It really helps keep the dull brassy yellow color at bay while going gray gracefully.” It also doesn’t leave your purple, as other products for gray hair can do.

If you want to get the best results possible, we highly recommend adding the Matrix Total Results So Silver Shampoo to your Amazon cart as well. Like the conditioner, it’s a shopper-loved product with over 30,000 five-star reviews. One even called it the “best” shampoo they’ve found for gray and silver hair. “Makes our hair soft!” they wrote. “My husband is full gray and it’s the only shampoo he wants to use.”

Both the shampoo and conditioner are available on Amazon for $20 each. Given the tens of thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that this duo is a winner. If you want to save a bit, Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program will get you a discount on follow-up purchases. It’s a great program to take advantage of, especially if you’re like the thousands of shoppers who can’t live without either product.

