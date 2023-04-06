Keep Your Skin’s Oily Zones at Bay With This $7 Moisturizer From a Reese Witherspoon-Approved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have oily skin, a moisturizer is still essential in your skincare routine. Relying on your natural oils doesn’t necessarily mean your skin is hydrated enough. A moisturizer not only adds moisture, but it can lock it in so you stay hydrated throughout the day. But if you’re unsure about the best option, we suggest opting for a water-based gel product like this one from Inkey List. The Omega Water Cream deeply hydrates, while also keeping your oily zones at bay. Best of all, it’s only $7 right now during the brand’s limited-time sale. Hurry, though, because the moisturizer is selling out quickly. Plus, Reese Witherspoon swears by Inkey List’s nourishing ingredients. So, why not see if this lightweight water-gel cream is the perfect match for you too?

The Omega Water Cream is a “magical cream” for those with acne-prone skin. It’s still suitable for everyone, but this non-greasy formula is less likely to clog pores or irritate oily skin types. It diminishes the quantity of sebum, making your skin not greasy at all. Instead, it feels so refreshing as it leaves a smoother and more radiant complexion.

The Inkey List Omega Water Cream

“I love this moisturizer! A little bit goes a long way when applying and it leaves my face feeling moisturized for the whole day,” said a reviewer. “I have sensitive, combination skin and find it super soothing. It has such a nice glowy effect and my skin looks and feels healthier after a month of use!”

Many reviewers agreed that they have noticed fewer breakouts while using this product. One reviewer said their teens love it and will stick to this oil-free moisturizer from now on.

They added, "Both my teenagers started getting acne breakouts and we use this lightweight moisturizer after cleansing and salicylic acid treatment at night. Their acne is gone and thanks to this cream their skin is hydrated and soft. "

So, keep your oils under control with Inkey List’s Omega Water Cream. Again, it’s on sale for just $7 so don’t miss out! It’s your simple solution for a healthy glow.

