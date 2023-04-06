This $150 Dupe Is a Mini Version of Kim Kardashian’s Famous Entryway Table

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While there are a ton of amazing A-list-owned sprawling estates out there, there is one we can’t stop thinking about: Kim Kardashian’s. The entire space is just stunning and gives off super calming vibes. Plus, the furniture is beautiful. Each piece is like a little piece of art—even her entryway table. It’s minimalist yet statement-making and easily costs a small fortune. Which is why we were so excited when we found a $150 coffee table at Walmart that has the same plaster brutalist aesthetic. (Bonus: They also sell matching end tables.)

The table dupe is a more cost-effective option to handing over thousands of dollars on one piece of furniture, which leaves you with more budget to refresh your home with Kim K-inspired furniture from, wait for it: Walmart. The store is low-key packed with tons of affordable furniture that would fit right in at Kim’s home and would look great with any modern, minimalist, Japandi, or transitional interior. Ahead, we rounded up the best Kim K signature white-inspired picks to shop right now.

Queer Eye Liam Round Coffee Table

Queer Eye

This coffee table is crafted with beautiful angles and shapes. It has a sturdy base and round top, finished in creamy-looking plaster. And even though the table looks like it comes with a luxurious price tag, it retails for only $148.

Liam Round Coffee Table $148.00 Buy now

Queer Eye Liam Round End Tables Set of 2

Queer Eye

For those looking to showcase your space, don’t skip over this set of two tables. They come crafted with engineered wood for durability and have a plaster finish, which gives them a crisp, minimalist silhouette.

“Really nice faux plaster tables,” one shopper said. “They are really heavy and simple to assemble. I needed something to fill in an area near my entryway. These tables worked perfectly. The box was a little damaged, and I was worried when I got them, but the packaging was excellent, and no issues with the tables at all”

Liam Round End Tables Set of 2 $157.00 Buy now

Other Kim K-inspired Living Room Picks to Shop

Easyfashion Barrel Accent Chair-Set of 2

Easyfashion

These barrel chairs are stunning. The set of chairs is crafted with a boucle fabric that’s durable, so they don’t pill. They also have a curved back that helps you relax and armrests for added comfort.

Barrel Accent Chair $299.98 Buy now

Smile Mart Contemporary Boucle Accent Arm Chair and Ottoman

Smile Mart

If you’re shopping for only one chair, Walmart has you covered. Smile Mart’s accent chair has modern finishes that work with any decor style. The chair has the coveted boucle fabric, and it also comes with a matching ottoman. Did we mention you can add it to your cart for under $170?

Boucle Accent Arm Chair and Ottoman $168.98 Buy now

Noble House Westerfield Ivory Faux Leather Storage Ottoman

Noble House

Storage benches make it easy to tuck away the items you don’t want cluttering your space. And if you’re looking for one that isn’t bulky, this one is for you. The Faux Leather Storage Ottoman offers plenty of space for blankets, sweaters, and other essentials you need space for. The lid opens to reveal a concealed compartment. Once you close it, the ottoman serves as a comfy seat for guests or a table to display your favorite trays.

Faux Leather Storage Ottoman $185.16 Buy now

Queer Eye Bradford Sofa in Gray Linen

Queer Eye

Out with the old and in with the new. Isn’t that how the saying goes? If your couch needs an update, replace it with this linen option that’s in stock and ready to be delivered from Walmart. It’s wrapped in a faux linen fabric. The brand says the couch also has “high performance 905 wind chime faux linen fabric. 100,000 double rub tested for material durability. Easy to clean using water-based cleaning agents,” making it kid and pet friendly.

Bradford Sofa in Gray Linen $427.20 Buy now

