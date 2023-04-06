Costco’s Indoor/Outdoor Rugs Are Back With New Designs & All Are Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The day has finally come that we can see a glimmer on the horizon — that would be the sun — telling us that yes, winter is over, and yes, summer and warm weather are on their way. Spring is the time of year when we start really preparing for the long months of outdoor dining on the patio, relaxing, gardening, lounging, and did we mention relaxing and lounging? Because that’s our favorite part of the sunny weather. But if you don’t love the thought of lying down on the bare boards of your patio or deck with the ants and mildew, we’ve got a solution. Costco’s indoor/outdoor area rugs are back with new designs, and for just under $100, they’re one of the easiest ways to transform your outdoor space from something drab and dusty to the only place you want to be all summer long.

Costco’s Toscana indoor/outdoor rugs are available on the store’s website, but members (get your card here) can get an even better deal in stores. The gigantic 7’10” x 10′ Toscana indoor/outdoor rugs are being sold for just $99.99 at the retailer (online, that size is $169.99). The rugs can be used in all sorts of weather, are UV resistant so they won’t fade immediately in the sun, and they can be washed clean with a garden hose. How simple is that?

Thankfully, even if you don’t have a Costco card, we did find some great indoor/outdoor rug options online for a similar price. We love these rugs from Nourison. The abstract, large floral design comes in several colors, the rug measures in at 7’10” x 10’6″, and it costs just $91.

Both Costco’s option and the Nourison indoor/outdoor rugs are nice enough to truly be used both inside or outside. They’re especially handy if you have dogs or kids and don’t want to invest in an expensive plush indoor area rug when you know you’ll be dealing with dirt, spills, and drool — just drag the rug outside for a quick hose off and dry it in the sun, and it’s good as new. You can spend less time fretting over stains, and more time relaxing and lounging, as it should be.

