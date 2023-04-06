This Bestselling $7 Llama Cat Toy Is Perfect for the Cat Who Kicks Like Nobody’s Watching

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When your cat plays with toys, does she kick more than she bites? If so, you definitely need to set her up with a kicker toy. These cat toys are usually long in length (perfect for hugging and kicking at the same time), plush, and ideally filled with catnip to encourage play. And the Leggy Llama from SmartyKat is all of that and more, according to cat parents, and the best part is that this toy only sets you back less than $7.

The SmartyKat Leggy Llama Kicker Toy is a fuzzy fleece toy that is the perfect size for tackling, wrestling, and most importantly, kicking. It features various different materials to keep cats interested and doesn’t contain filling, which makes for a fun floppy friend. It also contains a catnip aroma to keep your cats coming back for more and promotes exercise as well as relaxation.

Over 3,600 cat parents have given this Leggy Llama a five-star review because their cats can’t seem to get enough of it.

Image: SmartyKat

SmartyKat Leggy Llama Kicker Toy $7 Buy now

“This is my cat’s favorite toy, EVER!!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “She snuggles with it and is a tad possessive over it. I purchased it last fall and she plays with it every day.”

And as one pet parent noted in their review, the Leggy Llama is built to withstand all kinds of wear and tear. “We’ve had this for about two months and my cats love it,” they wrote. “Unlike some of their other well-loved toys, this one is holding up very well, all the little ribbons are still attached despite many attempts to chew them off.”

Plus, the crinkle texture inside the plush body is unlike other cat toys and might even intrigue cats who otherwise refuse to play. “The cats love the crinkle and after all this time it still entertains them!” another reviewer wrote.

For just $7, you can give your cat a new BFF that is built to be kicked. Pick up the SmartyKat Leggy Llama and watch your cat go to town!

