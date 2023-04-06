Woodwick Just Dropped Their New Spring Candle Collection & Several Scents Are Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With signs of spring on the horizon, it’s time to fling open those windows and let the fresh air in. And what better way to compliment that fresh and clean air than with a warm weather-appropriate scented candle? WoodWick just released a spring collection through Amazon and these scents all sound so good that you won’t know which ones to try out first (and no shade if you just have to collect them all).

For example, the 9.7-ounce WoodWick Oceanic Trilogy candle is basically like an entire beach vacation wrapped up in pretty hourglass packaging. This Trilogy candle includes a layer of crisp and earthy Sagewood & Seagrass on top of fresh Seaside Neroli and then finishes off with a warm and comforting Vanilla Sea Salt.

Image: WoodWick

WoodWick Oceanic Trilogy $17 Buy now

Or, if you’re into more floral scents, check out the 9.7-ounce WoodWick Sheer Tuberose candle. This scent includes notes of jasmine, white geranium, white musk, and of course, tuberose, which all blend together to create an earthy, flowery fragrance. With a 60-hour burn time, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into your own private secret garden throughout the entire spring season.

Image: WoodWick

WoodWick Sheer Tuberose $17 Buy now

Rather than have it in the Trilogy, grab a single 9.7-ounce WoodWick Sagewood & Seagrass candle to enjoy the scents of crisp citrus, ocean minerals, and notes of white sage for an entire 60 hours. The crackling wood wick will make you feel like you’re at a seaside bonfire.

Image: WoodWick

WoodWick Sagewood & Seagrass $18 Buy now

Another great floral option is the WoodWick Yuzu Blooms candle which has bright notes of lemon and mandarin complimented by sweet peony and citrus blossoms. This scent is perfect for those of you who like energizing scents (maybe to get you in the mood to start your spring cleaning?).

Image: WoodWick

WoodWick Yuzu Blooms $17 Buy now

And keep the garden party going with WoodWick’s Blooming Orchard Trilogy candle which includes Yuzu Blooms, Melon Blossom, and Magnolia that will fill your home with the tantalizing scent of fresh flowers.

Related story Keep Your Skin's Oily Zones at Bay With This $7 Moisturizer From a Reese Witherspoon-Approved Brand

Image: WoodWick

WoodWick Blooming Orchard Trilogy $22 Buy now

All of these new spring scents feature WoodWick’s iconic wood wick (as the name suggests!), which provides the comforting sound of crackling.

Choose your favorites and enjoy the smell of spring all season long!

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: