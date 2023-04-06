Reviewers Say This $41 Lightweight Carry-on Suitcase From Walmart Is ‘the Best Luggage They’ve Ever Had’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have travel plans booked for later this year, then you may be currently reevaluating your suitcase game. Ditch your fraying soft-sided two-wheeler and pick up a brand new iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry-On Suitcase to make your vacation as enjoyable and seamless as possible. These suitcases are currently marked down to just $41, which means you can save your money for piña coladas and souvenirs.

The iFLY Hardside Fibertech carry-on is a lightweight suitcase with wheels that spin 360 degrees. It fits the dimensions of a standard carry-on bag and comes with an expansion zipper so you can bring home more than you packed.

On the inside, you get an elastic X to keep your garments in place during flight, as well as a zippered pocket to keep other items tucked away neatly and out of sight. Plus, the iFLY suitcase comes in three bright electroplated colors so you can easily find your carry-on at baggage claim.

Just under 10,000 people have rated the iFLY five stars on the Walmart website, with one reviewer writing, “Very versatile carry-on luggage [with] plenty of space. I love the colors and how much I was able to fit inside. definitely worth the buy and even better for the price. I’ll definitely be back for the other colors.”

Another person added, “I purchased these for my family as the different colors will be easy to spot in the airport and will make locating checked bags easier as well. They are hard-sided, so they are more durable and the wheels are very smooth and should be easy to push if somebody needs a break from pulling their own suitcase.”

And one person wrote that this suitcase is "the best luggage I've ever had," adding, "After years of struggling through airports with my old luggage, I was gifted the [iFLY] for Christmas and I've never looked back! The wheels roll like a dream and the handle and body of the case is sturdy and built to last. I'm a believer!"

So rather than chance another outing with your old suitcase that’s falling apart, save yourself a potential travel nightmare and pick up the iFLY carry-on while it’s marked down over 40 percent off.