If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s ultra-sharp, lightweight, and feels like it should cost in the thousands? The answer is this knife set from Astercook on Amazon. The Astercook Damascus Kitchen Knife Set is a $180 set of 14 knives that is marked down over 70 percent right now, which means you can get that stunning high-quality slicing and dicing power for under $50.

The Damascus knives are made with incredibly sharp German stainless steel and are crafted with an ergonomic handle to make cutting as comfortable as possible. Each set comes with a chef knife, slicing knife, Santoku knife, paring knife, utility knife, and serrated bread knife, as well as six serrated steak knives. The set also includes a pair of kitchen shears and a built-in knife sharpener in the acacia wood block.

The knives have also been dishwasher tested 999 times and will not rust or dull beyond use.

Image: Astercook

Astercook Damascus Knife Set $50 Buy now

“I have been in and around the kitchen area for a long time not only at home but as a chef in other jobs as well as my own restaurant. These knives are the real deal!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The quality is impeccable. They look, feel, and have a weight distribution that is amazing for the price. They feel like the $2,000 set of knives I have for a fraction of the price!”

They added, “I am a very picky person so it takes a lot to impress me and this knife set does just that. I would not hesitate to recommend these to anyone who loves food and to create in the kitchen. They make the already grueling task of cooking so much easier.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Many a knife set has passed through these hands, they’ve mostly been a pain or difficult to use which ultimately leads up to me or a guest accidentally cutting ourselves due to the pressure needed to use it. This knife set does not have that problem, barely any pressure or force [is] needed to get it slicing, dicing, or even mincing through vegetables and fruits. ‘Muah!’ Chef’s kiss!”

Pick up this set of knives while it’s marked down to just a fraction of its regular price to see what the hype is all about. According to the reviews, you definitely won’t regret it.

