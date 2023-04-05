This Illuminating Face Lotion From a Charlize Theron-Approved Brand ‘Takes 5-6 Years Off a Mature Face’ & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When completing a makeup routine for mature skin, there are a few things to remember. One: Select products that deeply hydrate the skin. This will help your makeup not crease. Two: Add a primer that smooths the complexion and leaves it glowing. Luckily, you don’t have to look far because Amazon shoppers found a primer that does it all — and it’s on sale now for 20 percent off as part of Amazon’s spring beauty sale.

StriVectin’s Glowfector Illuminating Lotion is a beauty find that you’ll want to keep stocked up in your makeup bag. It promises to even skin tone and leaves it with a radiant glow. How does it work? The formula is packed with auto-adaptive pearl, which adjusts to all skin types to brighten skin. It also has licorice and marshmallow extract to smooth complexion, and French rice germ extract to defend against harmful blue light.

The primer from StriVectin also creates a seamless base for your makeup and doesn’t leave it with a creased finish. Instead, the skin looks hydrated and dewy. It also includes broad spectrum SPF 30 to protect against

UVA and UVB rays.

“Not a miracle, but it takes about five to six years off a mature face,” one shopper wrote. “I wasn’t expecting a miracle, so I was pleasantly surprised by what a good job this product does to blur a bit the Howdy Doody lines around my mouth and the vertical wrinkles on my upper lip. I applied a moisturizer after an AM shower, then used a small amount of product over the lines. I waited a few minutes, then used a Q-tip to dab the foundation over the area. StriVectin BlurFector is light,non-greasy, and does what it says it will do. It prevents makeup from settling into the crease lines making them less apparent.”

Another wrote, “It’s amazing how smooth the skin feels after the product sets. It takes the tiniest amount to get results. That tube will last a long time. Oh, be sure to shake it before using it as the product can separate.”

Even shoppers in their 70s love the primer. “I’m 70 and just tried primer for the first time. It does make a difference in helping makeup glide on and stay on,” a final five-star reviewer said.

