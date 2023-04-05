Shoppers In Their 50s Say This $10 Blake Lively-Approved Foundation Gives Their Skin ‘the Glow of a 30-Year-Old’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the right foundation in general is tough, but it’s even more so when you have mature skin. The wrong foundation can settle into fine lines and wrinkles, defeating the purpose of using foundation at all. Fortunately, we found an option that shoppers swear is “amazing” for mature skin. It has a celeb’s stamp of approval, and it’s super affordable at around $10.

L’Oreal’s True Match Super-Blendable Foundation is a total classic that’s been a staple in so many beauty lovers’ routines for years. It’s described as being formulated with six pigments to give you the most precise match. In fact, the brand claims that 99 percent of 312 women who tested the foundation found their “true match.” There are 47 options available, with shades labeled neutral, warm, and cool to make finding that perfect one a lot easier. It was also made to be super blendable and easy to work with. It’s such a good foundation, Blake Lively’s makeup artist even used it to create her 2018 Met Gala look.

Even better, the foundation is currently on sale during Amazon’s big spring beauty event, where you can score major savings on this and so many other must-have beauty products. But if you really want to score the best deal, you can get the foundation for an extra 20% off using Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option.

IMAGE: L’Oreal

L’Oreal

L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Foundation $10 Buy now

According to one Amazon shopper, the L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Foundation offers the “best coverage” and has an “amazing” color match. They wrote, “I am so happy to have my foundation back. This product has held the the number one position for my skin for years now. Funny how even when my complexion changed as I a grow older, not to mention the Arizona sun giving me my summer tan every year, this foundation looks natural and is perfect EVERY TIME. Just buy this once and you will never change. I am 56 and this gives me the glow of a 30-year-old. Don’t be afraid to try it, please you deserve this beauty helper-outer.”

Another shopper wrote that it’s a “great foundation” that helps you maintain a natural look. “I have used L’Oreal True Match since first discovering it in England years ago,” they wrote. “It’s perfect for my complexion. It covers easily, evenly, and blends in perfectly. As an older woman, I like that I look natural without appearing ‘made up.’ Thanks to True Match, I often receive compliments on my youthful-looking skin.”

One reviewer said it’s must-have for anyone with dry skin. They wrote, “First off, I want to start by saying I have an incredibly hard time finding foundations. I’m extremely pale, and I wear shade C.05. I have dry skin and this looks AMAZING!!! It has light to medium buildable coverage, is lightweight, and doesn’t cling to dry patches. It wears well throughout the day, too. This is my forever foundation! I feel like this would be an amazing option for more mature skin as well. I legit love this so so much.”

Related story Miranda Kerr’s Fave Blush is Actually a Hydrating Lipstick From A Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Brand

Another shopper loved the way it made their skin look. “I’m OBSESSED with this foundation,” they wrote. “I forgot how good it is. I love that it’s sorted by undertone/number. It really helps a lot as some brands look cool-toned but ends up being warm. It leaves the skin looking flawless, poreless, and hydrated but not too dewy.”

A recent Amazon shopper said it made a great alternative to high-end options. Another reviewer was “sorry” they didn’t find it sooner writing, “This foundation really nice! It provides great, lasting coverage while remaining sheer and lightweight. I had heard great things about it for awhile before trying it. Sorry it took me so long! I wasted a lot of money on expensive foundations that were inferior.”

The foundation is available and on sale at Amazon, but you can also snag one at Target and Ulta.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: