Miranda Kerr’s Fave Blush is Actually a Hydrating Lipstick From A Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Brand

Celebrities have some of the best beauty hacks out there. For instance, Brooke Shields gives her iconic brows a glossy finish with a cleansing balm, while Drew Barrymore opts for a root cover-up to hide the fact that she’s having a bad hair day. While we thought those were good, Miranda Kerr’s must-know beauty hack really took us by surprised.

Recently, the Australian model and entrepreneur revealed that her fave blush is actually a lipstick from the clean beauty brand ILIA. She uses the Color Block Lipstick in Marsala, a neutral pink brown, to add a gorgeous flush to her cheeks. She then blends it with her brand Kora Organic’s Noni Glow Face Oil to give it a radiant shine.

If you ask us, the ILIA lipstick is totally obsession-worthy in itself. It intensely hydrates the lips and glides on smoothly to leave a lovely tint. But we totally see why, Kerr loves to wear the $28 lip product on her cheeks too. It’s so easy to blend thanks to its creamy formula. Plus, the product is infused with an organic castor seed oil that promises four times the hydration. It’s no wonder that Kerr’s cheeks look like they’re literally glowing in this Instagram video.

Even better, these long-lasting lipsticks are deeply pigmented so you only need to apply a little. They come in classic and bold shades that consist of reds, nudes, and berries. So, there’s bound to be a perfect match that beautifully flatters your lips and cheeks.

We bet that the Color Block Lipstick won’t disappoint. In fact, a slew of celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Pamela Anderson have at least one ILIA product in their makeup bag. So, it’s fair to say that this Kerr-approved product is worth giving a try. Reviewers are also giving the ILIA lipstick rave reviews, saying it’s their “all-time favorite” and “one swipe color.”

One lipstick lover wrote a review that it’s one of the best in the market: “I am a lipstick addict. I have tried almost every brand as my lips dry and flake easily. I usually avoid long wear because of that. This stuff rocks – it hydrates, stays put, has great color and lasts! Never switching brands.”

So, snag ILIA’s Color Block Lipstick to give cheeks and lips the ultimate finishing touch. It’s the latest multitasking beauty product that you didn’t know you needed until now thanks to Miranda Kerr.

