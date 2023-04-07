Mushroom Lamps Are Taking Over TikTok & Walmart Is Selling Them for Under $30





Are you looking for a unique and charming addition to your home decor? Look no further than the mushroom lamp. With its whimsical design and warm glow, this lamp style is the perfect way to add personality to any room. Not only is it adorable, but it also creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere that’s perfect for relaxing evenings or lazy weekends. It’s like sprinkling a touch of modern, magic on your home decor.

The mushroom lamp trend first gained momentum on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where users began sharing photos and videos of their mushroom lamps in cozy and whimsical settings. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, the lamps have become especially popular in the world of cottage-core, a trend that celebrates a romanticized, pastoral way of life.

Mushroom lamps are available from a variety of retailers and can easily cost hundreds of dollars. Because of the high price tag, some DIY enthusiasts have even taken to creating their own mushroom lamps using materials like polymer clay and resin.

The most unexpected place to find a mushroom lamp for an affordable price? Walmart. This gorgeous under-$30 mushroom lamp at Walmart features a glass shade and body, available in either a white stripe or brown tortoise, paired with an in-line switch on the cord with a 60″ white power cord. The sleek and simple design would work well in a living room, on accent tables, at your desk, or as a pair of bedside nightstand lamps.

The mushroom lamp trend is often associated with a desire for comfort and coziness in the home. The soft, warm glow of the lamps creates a soothing atmosphere that can help to relieve stress and promote relaxation. Additionally, the playful and whimsical design of the lamps adds a touch of fun to any space.

If you need a larger lamp, Walmart also offers this more modern mushroom lamp for just $54.

Overall, the mushroom lamp trend is a playful and charming way to add some warmth and personality to your home decor. Whether you embrace cottage-core style or just want a bit of whimsy in your space, this mushroom lamp is an affordable and easy way to spruce up your style.