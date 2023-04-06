Women Going Through Menopause Say This Cleanser Gives Them a ‘Youthful Glow’ — Score It for 15% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is finally here, which means it’s time to give your beauty cabinet a good cleaning. A great way to start? Toss out expired products and anything that doesn’t work well for your skin. Then, replace them with alternatives that give you a complexion you love.

If you’re specifically looking for a face wash suited for mature or menopausal skin, Stunn Collective‘s Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser may be exactly what you need. Read on to score an exclusive 15% off discount code and learn what makes it so effective for women going through menopause.

Stunn Collective Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser

Stunn Collective

The Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser is a plant-based two-in-one skincare product that functions as a cleanser and toner. It removes bacteria, cleanses pores, and eliminates dead skin cells. But since it contains oils, it can do all of that without stripping your skin of moisture, which is key during menopause.

Double-board certified adult and pediatric dermatologist and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal explains that as women go through “the change,” everything dries out. Over time, this can cause the skin to look dull and develop a crepey texture. But using great skincare products that don’t strip the skin of it’s moisture can help. “The Halo cleanser has oils such as grapeseed oil which is an emollient. It also has squalane which is also great for the skin barrier,” he says.

Most importantly, shoppers are loving the results they see with the product. “The Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser has been a game-changer for my perimenopausal skin! I was lacking that youthful glow and this has made a huge impact! I would definitely recommend it. It’s easy to use, smells, and feels amazing!” one shopper said.

Ready to get one for yourself? Be sure to use STYLECASTER15 at checkout to score 15 percent off.

Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser $28.00 Buy now

Stunn Collective Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser Mini

Stunn Collective

If you’re not ready to commit to a full-sized product or need a cleanser that’s travel-ready, add the mini version of the Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser to your cart. It offers the same results as its larger counterpart but is a bit easier to take on the go.

Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser Mini $17.00 Buy now

Stunn Collective The Clear Skin Bundle

Stunn Collective

For your clearest skin yet, make sure you have a complete routine in place. Stunn Collective’s bundle includes one Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser, one Gloss Clarifying Serum, and one Revival Barrier Repair Face Oil, which all contain plant-based ingredients that will cleanse and moisturize your skin.

“The Gloss Clarifying Serum has sunflower oil and is rich in omega acids that help keep the skin moisturized. Lastly, the Revival Face Oil has broccoli extract, which is rich in fatty acids, providing skin with a supple appearance,” Dr. Lal says. In other words, this bundle is ideal for keeping your skin looking moisturized and radiant—especially if you’ve developed dryer skin as you’ve aged.

One shopper shared that these are the best skincare products they’ve used. “Going through the menopause, my skin dramatically changed…within three weeks of using this [bundle], I saw improvements. Wish I had discovered it years ago,” they wrote.

Clear Skin Bundle $117.00 Buy now

Head to Stunn Collective now and stock up on shopper-loved favorites. Don’t forget to use STYLECASTER15 at checkout to earn 15% off your order.

