Make the TikTok-Famous Rainbow Bagel at Home With This DIY Kit From Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a way to add some fun and color to your breakfast routine, look no further than the rainbow bagel craze. These vibrant and eye-catching bagels are a hit on social media and at bagel shops across the country, but did you know that you can make them at home too? And it’s super easy thanks to this DIY kit at Nordstrom.

As you probably know, the rainbow bagel trend started in 2016 at The Bagel Store in Brooklyn, New York, but has since spread across the country and even the world. The rainbow bagel became a viral sensation on social media in 2016, with people sharing photos and videos of the colorful bagels on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The popularity of the rainbow bagel even led to other colorful food trends, such as rainbow grilled cheese and rainbow latte art.

The process of making rainbow bagels is really pretty simple: you just mix and knead different colors of dough, then twist and roll them together to create a swirled effect. And it’s even easier to create vibrantly swirled rainbow bagels in your own kitchen when you shop this New York City–inspired kit at Nordstrom. The FarmSteady Rainbow Bagel Making Kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop contains everything you need (baking mix, yeast, and food coloring) to rope, loop, and bake a dozen rainbow bagels.

The result is a rainbow-colored bagel that’s almost too pretty to eat — almost. Top them with your favorite cream cheese, jam, or other spreads. They’re perfect for a fun and festive breakfast or brunch, and are sure to impress your friends and family.

"These turned out beautiful and delicious," says one rave review on Nordstrom, who noted they were a huge hit at her house. "My kids loved making them almost as much as they loved eating them!"

“So pretty and delicious! These were super fun (and easy!) to make,” said another reviewer. “My daughter and I felt like professional bakers dunking these into the boiling water!”

The rainbow bagel craze is all about having fun and adding some color to your life. Making them at home is a great way to get creative in the kitchen and try something new. So why not give it a try and see how your own homemade rainbow bagels turn out? You might just discover a new favorite breakfast treat.