This $13 Retinol That Makes a ‘Huge Difference’ on Crepey Skin ‘Outperformed Expectations & $100 Products’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing beats an ultra-nourishing moisturizer whenever your skin feels dry. After this past winter, skincare that can completely transform our dull, cracked texture is a must-have. And for those with mature skin, a retinol cream is exactly what you need to rejuvenate your entire body. It will bring the bounce right back to your skin. Luckily, we’ve found a super budget-friendly option that’s ideal for fighting signs of aging. NatureWell’s Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream will enhance your skin’s firmness from head to toe.

With over 7,000 five stars reviews on Amazon, this product improves texture and tone for just $13. That’s right, the retinol cream is on major sale during Amazon’s Spring Beauty Event. It’s currently 32 percent off, but shoppers can save even more today. Simply, click on the coupon code to receive an additional 20 percent off at checkout. Trust us, it will definitely make your skin feel a whole lot better.

NatureWell’s Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream can be applied to the face, body, hands, and wherever else you think needs some extra TLC. This powerful moisturizer promises to deeply hydrate, reduce fine lines and deep wrinkles, and sun damage. Along with this, the product is even great for crepey skin thanks to its collagen-boosting formula that helps with firming.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream

Image: NatureWell.

Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $13 Buy now

Something to keep in mind is that retinol products can sometimes cause irritation. Luckily, several reviewers have noted that they haven’t experienced any reactions while using this NatureWell product. Instead, the thick cream makes their skin “feel like satin” and leaves a luminous shine that’s not greasy at all.

“I’ve been using this for a week and can already see a HUGE difference. The formula is pretty thick but you don’t actually need a lot because it spreads easily and is not greasy at all. […] My skin already feels better,” said an Amazon reviewer.

Related story Miranda Kerr’s Fave Blush is Actually a Hydrating Lipstick From A Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Brand

Another added that the retinol-infused cream’s moisturizing benefits “out-performed” their expectations: “This lotion is an absolute pleasure to use. It’s definitely creamy, and despite the fact that the second ingredient is coconut oil, it somehow manages to simply melt into the skin effortlessly.”

So, don’t miss out on scoring NatureWell’s Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream that’s an absolute treat for your skin. Again, it’s only $13 today to give your body a smooth, radiant appearance. Plus if you fall in love with this cream, there’s a subscribe and save option that lets you continue to save with no fees and a free cancelation whenever.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: