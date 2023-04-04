If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One super simple way to look totally put together is to make sure your cuticles are clean and in good shape. After all, nothing ruins a perfectly good manicure like unmaintained cuticles. But of course, not everyone has the time to go out and get a manicure every time their nails and cuticles aren’t in the best shape. Fortunately, we found a product that’s said to help remove cuticles in an instant.

Sally Hansen’s Instant Cuticle Remover is described as an “ultra-fast” product made to “eliminate excess cuticles in 15 seconds.” It’s made with aloe and chamomile to help soothe and condition the cuticles. It’s also super easy to use. All you have to do is apply a thin strip of the remover around the cuticles and under the nails, let it work its magic for 15 seconds, and wash off any excess product after. Afterwards, you should be good to go.

It’s a product that works so well, it has over 17,000 five-star reviews. Not only that, it’s on sale now for just $5. There’s even a promo where you can buy one and get the other for 50% off on Amazon, which is an incredible deal to take advantage of.

$5

According to one shoppers, the Instant Cuticle Remover is a “miracle product.” They wrote, “I have always had fast-growing cuticles and they have a tendency to become unruly after just a few days. This product has cut my manicure time in half. I’ve never seen a product actually dissolve cuticles in this way and this quickly. Combined with a good cuticle pusher and a set of cuticle nippers, I can manicure my cuticles to neat tidy completion in less than 10 minutes. The product is so effective, it makes between manicure clean-ups so simple. It removes SO MUCH CUTICLE just by sitting on your skin, no tools needed and no damage done to my gel polish. This is a true miracle product.”

A number of shoppers raved over how it works in “seconds.” As one wrote, “This was something I’ve seen on YouTube and didn’t know it will work. But it actually did every time I put it on. I rub it on each of my nails or toenails for a couple of seconds, and right away, it takes off very easily. It’s very quick and smooth. It gets the job done. My nails are much cleaner and I don’t have any problems when I’m applying my gel nails.”

One shopper said it worked so well, it’s pretty much magic. “What type of witchcraft is this that it just melts your cuticles away?” they wrote. “Apply, push cuticles back, wash off and just a bit of cuticle nipping and done! Best product to remove cuticles by far!”

Right now, Amazon is having a big spring beauty sale where you can save big on this and so many other products. You can even use Amazon’s Subscribe and Save option to save up to 15% off the Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover. Since they’re having such a great deal right now, it’s the perfect opportunity to lock in a low price for the next few months. So be sure to check out Amazon today.

