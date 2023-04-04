These Reusable Grocery Bags Have Over 15,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon Because Reviewers Say They’re ‘Absolute Workhorses’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

How many times have you gone shopping, reached the checkout counter, and realized you forgot your reusable shopping bag? It’s something we’ve all done and this one company on Amazon aims to make sure you never forget your reusable shopping bag again. BeeGreen sells bulk packs of their bestselling reusable totes that have over 15,300 five-star reviews because they’re just that good.

BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags come in packs of 10, 12, and 20, and are designed in a way that they can be easily folded up and tucked away in every purse you own. They’re made with heavy-duty yet lightweight polyester fabric that can withstand hundreds of uses without tearing, fading, or fraying. And when you use BeeGreen bags to carry your meats or other messy foods, just toss the bags into the wash to make them like new.

BeeGreen sells their bags in solids and in fun prints so you can get a pack that best fits your personality and style. And according to those who have tried them, you’ll want one of these bags within reach at all time.

Image: BeeGreen

One five-star reviewer called these bags “absolute workhorses,” adding, “Basically, if you want bags that are compact and affordable but very durable, you can’t go wrong with these … after nearly two years of regular use, I haven’t been disappointed. The BeeGreen bags I’ve used the most have stains, small holes from snags on [my bicycle’s] wire basket, and scuff spots from full bags of groceries falling off and hitting the moving bike tire, but no matter how much I stuff into the bags the small rips haven’t gotten any worse. I still haven’t had to mend or throw away a single bag.”

And this reviewer also notes that these bags can handle as many groceries as you can fit inside. “As far as capacity, don’t worry about a specific weight limit. From my personal use of these bags, I’d bet that they can comfortably handle however much weight you can fit inside. They also fold down super small so you can always have a few in your bag in case you decide to do some shopping on the way home.”

And these bags are ideal for shoppers in states and towns that recently did away with plastic bags. They’re the perfect alternative. “Colorado just went to no plastic bags this year, I was not sure if I would find good quality bags that were not bulky,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “These bags are the best. The bags are compact, they fold right up in the zip pouch provided, and they are strong, sturdy, and excellent quality. They hold a crazy amount of items and heavy items like two gallons of milk, a bunch of canned goods, etc.”

Related story My New Go-To Work Bag Is This Chic, Travel-Friendly Tote From Cuyana That Meghan Markle Is Obsessed With Too

The BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags are currently on sale, so invest now and never have to choose paper or plastic again.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: