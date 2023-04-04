My New Go-To Work Bag Is This Chic, Travel-Friendly Tote From Cuyana That Meghan Markle Is Obsessed With Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, I’m always looking for a work tote that actually fits my constantly changing needs. After a year of using my go-to bag on a daily basis, it stopped being the right fit. I needed more space and straps that didn’t feel uncomfortable after a certain time. Because of that, it was finally time for a change this spring. After searching for something spacious and sturdy enough to carry several items, I finally found one worthy of being my new staple. I replaced my previous work tote for Cuyana’s Easy Zipper Tote this past month, and now I’m officially obsessed. I would even say that it’s the bag that I will stick to for a while. Honestly, I wish I found it earlier but they always say to be patient if you want to find the right match right?

The Easy Zipper Tote from Cuyana is a revamped version of the brand’s best-selling Easy Tote that so many celebrities like Meghan Markle and Eva Mendes swear by. And now, I totally see why the Easy Zipper is a fan favorite for everyday use. It’s incredibly chic, travel-friendly, and a versatile piece that’s a must-have for any closet. Plus, its new zipper addition now keeps all essentials secure.

I knew from the start that I wanted a timeless look, so I opted for a versatile, black leather purse. I wanted a taller size, so it would be extremely spacious for my outings. Cuyana’s Tall Easy Zipper Tote was able to fit more items than you would think at first glance. It held my 13-inch laptop along many other items like my lunch or a pair of heel boots. It really is a ‘do it all bag’ because it was so easy to bring for last-minute tasks. The piece was even able to carry three groceries items on my way home from the office.

The best part is, this Cuyana tote never looked out of place wherever I went. From the office to post-work dinners, this accessory remained a reliable companion. Not to mention, I received a ton of compliments just on the first day of wearing it.

However, one aspect that I wished was included was a crossbody strap. I was looking forward to it because I often feel shoulder pain from carrying a heavy bag. Luckily, Cuyana does let you add on a detachable strap. Keep in mind, though, that it is a separate purchase starting at $58. So far, I have surprisingly dealt well without a detachable strap. However, I do think I will invest in one for simple convenience.

Overall, the Easy Zipper Tote was a great choice for a new, go-to work bag. It is an expensive purchase, but it’s definitely worth it if you appreciate a stylish yet functional option. The purse is worth $268 in all of its colorways like a classic black, sleek olive, a spring-ready sage tone, and more. So if you’re looking for a new bag, you won’t be disappointed with this Cuyana pick. From the office to home, the Easy Zipper Tote is the perfect go-to for everywhere.

