This $10 Salad Chopper From Amazon Is Going Viral on TikTok & Shoppers Call It a Kitchen ‘Must-Have’

When it comes to items you didn’t know you needed, TikTok is our go-to spot. Especially for kitchen tools! But when we saw people raving about a salad chopper, we were a little suspicious. Surely, regular knives are fine, right? Well…you might reconsider after seeing this $10 tool that’s gone viral for it’s easy, effective, and extremely fast method of chopping salads.

TikTok user @theashleylife is one of many who have posted about the Chef’n SaladShears on Amazon, which she says, “chops your salad so incredibly good.” She then demonstrates the amazing salad chopper with spinach and arugula. It has an easy-to-grip green rubber handle that you simply hold with one hand and chop, making a satisfying crunching sound as it works. In seconds, you have a finely chopped salad that makes it so much easier to eat your greens!

Amazon reviewers love it, too. It has over 1,600 reviews on Amazon, with one 5-star reviewer writing that they’ve had it for over a year and still love it, calling it “a must-have kitchen tool.”

It’s made with a serrated nylon blades to cut the edges of the sadly sharply, to reduce wilting and browning — perfect for meal prepping your salads throughout the week. It’s even top-rack dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about special cleaning. Just chop, wash, and repeat!

Even if you don’t eat salads often, you’ll want this $10 tool. Anything that can make our lives easier in the kitchen is definitely worth it, whether you use it every day or once every few weeks. Give your regular knives a break and shop this popular salad chopper below!

Chef’n SaladShears Lettuce Chopper

Amazon

Amazon

This TikTok-famous lettuce chopper is just $10.99 on Amazon! It’s small, but effective — and stores easily in your silverware drawer.

Chef’n SaladShears Lettuce Chopper $10.99 Buy now

