TikTok is Going Wild Over These Matching Easter Dresses For Dogs, Cats & Their “Paw-rents”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t planned your Easter outfits yet, we have the cutest options for you. And the best news? You can dress your pet, too. Target has a pet outfit that’s still in stock right now, just in time for Easter, and you can snag a paw-rent option for yourself.

We first learned about the matching pet and me dresses, thanks to a TikTok. In the video, the creator shows stumbling on the pet outfit in Target and then landing on an adult version. Let’s start with the Boots & Barkley floral dress that’s perfect for both dogs and cats. It has a spring-time floral design, which will get your pet ready in their Easter best. The dress is easy to get on and fits all breeds well, thanks to the range of sizes. And the adult-size dress is from A New day — a Target-exclusive brand that is affordable and stylish.

Boots & Barkley Floral Dog and Cat Dress

Boots & Barkley

The adorable floral pet dress is just in time for the Easter holiday. It’s offered in sizes XS-XL and has a great fit, according to shoppers. The dress has an open design, so you won’t have to wrestle with getting all four legs into the outfit. Plus, it includes a hook and loop closure to make getting them dressed even easier.

“Very pretty dresses for matching pug and daughter! Target really rocked this,” a shopper wrote.

Don’t forget to pick up a dress for yourself to match your furry friend! This one from A Ne Day is still in stock at Target and makes for the best holiday photos.

A New Day Puff Short Sleeve Cut Out Bubble A-Line Dress

This vibrant green puff-sleeve dress will compliment your pet's outfit perfectly. It has a similar floral print, packed with color. The dress also has a silhouette that's flattering for all figures. And look at those puff sleeves — we'll take all the colors! You can add the

“This dress is adorable and fits perfectly in all the right places,” a reviewer wrote. “This dress will be perfect for late spring/early summer adventures. I’d say it fits close to tts, but if you’re in between, I would size up. Also, if you’re buying more than one color, make sure to try all of them on because the pink one was slightly looser than the green, more than likely due to the different fabrics.”

A-Line Dress $30.40 Buy now

Both the pet and paw-rents dresses are selling out fast, so hurry! Make sure you add yours to your cart fast.

