Everyone has a morning ritual they swear by. Even celebrities have a routine that they’ve followed for years. For instance, Kate Hudson this ultra-luxe beauty device to jumpstart her day while Eva Longoria relies on this anti-aging moisturizer all the time. But Jennifer Garner’s morning routine, in particular, involves strolling around with a cup of coffee in what we think is the chicest coffee mug we’ve ever seen. So, we did some digging to find the particular mug she’s been seen with on so many occasions. To our delight, it’s even on sale now.

Garner’s go-to is Keepcup’s Brew Cork cup, and we finally understand why she loves it so much. The reusable mug not only keeps you caffeinated wherever, but it’s also eco-friendly. It’s made from tempered glass, so it’s more resistant to breaking. It’s known for being incredibly durable and was built to last. Plus, the cork part allows for easy handling while it’s hot. Even baristas give it their stamp of approval.

KeepCup Coffee Cup

Image: KeepCup.

Keep Cup Coffee Cup $22.99 Buy now

One reviewer noted that baristas loved the coffee cup and receive so many compliments daily. But it’s no surprise that this travel mug is so loved because it supposedly offers the perfect pour. According to the brand, it replicates industry standard sizing that gives you the right coffee-to-milk ratio. As one reviewer said, it makes a great “to-go cup replacement” for coffee shops too.

Other shoppers also called it the “perfect size” for their coffee machines and cup holders, while also feeling “comfortable in your hand.”

Whether it’s a latte or espresso, Keepcup offers various sizes so you can enjoy your favorite drink anywhere. However, don’t wait to snag one for yourself! The Jennifer Garner-approved cup keeps selling out on Amazon, but there are still a few sizes in stock. And right now, shoppers can even get it up to 28 percent off. So, try the Brew Cork Mug today before it’s gone!

