Drew Barrymore’s Viral Beautiful Chair Is Finally Back in Stock at Walmart 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with Drew Barrymore’s chic kitchenware, Beautiful by Drew at Walmart, so when we found out the brand was expanding into furniture, we started rearranging our living space to make room for the undoubtedly stylish pieces to come. And the first item to drop does not disappoint.

Launched today, The Drew Chair is a beautiful, bouclé, swivel, accent chair that is the perfect blend of style and comfort offered at an incredibly low Walmart price — only $298! Sized at a chair and a half, the comfy seating is made of fabric upholstery with natural fibers for a soft and elegant touch. Its soothing cream tone will compliment a variety of home decor styles and color palettes, while the three plush accent pillows add customizable comfort. And extra fun is the metal base that spins 360 degrees to easily direct your attention anywhere in the room. Relax and talk with friends or curl up with a good book!

The Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore

Image: Beautiful by Drew

Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore $298 Buy now

Beautiful, launched in March 2021, combines elegant design, contemporary colors, and modern silhouettes. Beautiful was co-founded by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather Founder and CEO Shae Hong with the intention of offering innovative, purposeful, and affordable products that bring people together.

“We’re on a mission to make everyone’s lives more beautiful at home by offering stylish products at attainable price points,” says Barrymore, who is also the brand’s Creative Director. “I’ve always believed that you shouldn’t have to spend a lot of money in order to create a space you love, and I want to help you do just that.”

Image: Beautiful by Drew

Over the next few months, Beautiful by Drew will continue to roll out its home offerings across different rooms with a variety of accessible, trend-right products, to outfit each room in your house. Start with this chair and get ready to add more chic furniture and designs!