Oprah’s Favorite Ceramic Cookware Now Comes in a Bright New Color for Spring & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you love always trying the newest cookware or just noticed your old pots and pans are looking a little shabby, we have great news: there’s an Oprah-approved brand in a new, gorgeous spring color that is 30 percent off right now. It’s like the stars have aligned to make adding this new cookware set to your kitchen a destiny pre-ordained by the goddess of daytime TV herself.

As we all know, you can’t go wrong with something that Oprah herself loves, and GreenPan nonstick ceramic cookware made her ubiquitous Favorite Things list in 2021.

“Fantastic colors (pick one) make these durable pots and pans anything but ho-ho-hum,” Oprah raved. “With a special ceramic nonstick coating that requires little to no oil, they encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won’t release unhealthy fumes.”

That’s right: GreenPan cookware provides a healthy alternative to traditional nonstick pans which may contain harmful chemicals such as PFAS, lead, and cadmium.

So, drumroll please … GreenPan’s brand new color of its ceramic nonstick cookware is Wisteria, a spectacular blue shade that will instantly put you in a state of calm. Featuring gold tone handles and the brand’s patented ceramic nonstick coating, it’s the perfect addition to your kitchen this spring. And it’s more than good looks: the duo-forged hard-anodized construction makes this set extra tough and scratch resistant.

Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, Wisteria with Gold-Tone Handles

Courtesy of GreenPan.

Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, Wisteria with Gold-Tone Handles $405.99 with code COLOR30 Buy now

Inside, each piece features a Thermolon™ healthy ceramic nonstick coating, which is reinforced with diamonds to make it ultra-durable and heat-responsive for even heat distribution and the best cooking performance. The set includes one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans/skillets, one saute pan, and four tempered glass lids. Plus, the eye-catching gold-tone handles aren’t just for show—the PVD finish is wear- and corrosion-resistant and they give you a sturdy grip for easy transfers from stovetop to oven. Related story Gemma Chan Swears By This Surprisingly Affordable Serum That Makes Skin Look Flawless & ‘Better Than Ever’

If Oprah’s stamp of approval isn’t enough for you (as if!), here’s what our fellow common folk had to say in a review:

“These pans are incredible!” said one five-star reviewer. “They are nonstick and easy to clean up. I was able to cook scrambled eggs on these pans without leaving any food residue! My food is cooked evenly on these pans as well. I love that they are not heavy and the color is beautiful. Loving having these pans as a new kitchen addition!”

GreenPan’s stylish and chic ceramic nonstick cookware also comes in an array of other colorful options, if Wisteria isn’t a match for your kitchen decor. How about Sunrise yellow, Blush pink, or Merlot red? There’s also a stunning Taupe, a neutral shade that is anything but boring. What hue is right for you?