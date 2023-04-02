These Space-Saving Shelves From Amazon Have Near-Perfect Reviews & Are Great for Small Kitchens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Say goodbye to your overcrowded spice cabinet and hello to these sleek and space-efficient magnetic spice racks. With 4.8 stars on Amazon, Vetacsion movable fridge magnetic spice racks come in a four-pack and are now on sale for less than $40.

The racks come in three colors including matte black, white, and navy–perfect for any and all kitchens. The set comes with two large shelves and two medium shelves, and can each support up to 11 pounds. The best part is that no tools are needed. Just simply stick them on the side of your fridge or any other magnetic surface and you are done!

Image: Vetacsion.

Magnetic Spice Shelves $38.99 Buy now

This customer used the racks to solve their space issues. “Our house has small cupboards around the stove with a side of the fridge nearby. It was always challenging to find space to store spice bottles. This was perfect and my wife loves them. We haven’t tested the weight capabilities. But they hold our Pam sprays, spices and more. Great buy!”

This other five-star reviewer wanted to keep her kitchen neat with the set. “It takes a LOT to impress me. These do. I am elderly and have a tiny, galley-style kitchen. I have these shelves on my fridge and on the edge of the hood over my oven. They hold all my spices and odds and ends and keep the clutter down to nothing. They are strong and hold larger items, like a bottle of olive oil, etc. Yet they are compact and keep everything neat. This makes it easier for me to live on my own and easier to FIND things when I need them. If I could give these 10 stars, I would!”

Think of all the extra room you would have by utilizing the side of your fridge with this four-pack of spice racks.