You Can Buy a 12-Pack of Cat Toys That Amazon Reviewers Say ‘Old & Young Kitties Love’ for $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are looking to treat your cat to some fun, cute new toys that won’t break the bank, then look no further. You can now purchase this 12-pack of adorable spring-themed catnip-infused toys that just happens to be on sale for less than $11.

Cats get bored with their toys quickly and when that happens, they have a special way of getting into things they are not supposed to but this 12-pack is sure to pique their interest with a mix of catnip and silvervine toys. The set includes three catnip-filled mice, two silvervine sticks, four catnip toys attached on a silvervine stick, and three adorable catnip-filled spring plushies.

Once your kitties get a whiff of the catnip, they are going to be in absolute heaven. The silvervine is a great tool to clean that pesky tartar off of your feline’s teeth and keep their breath fresh.

This reviewer said, “Both my older cat and young juvenile kitty loved these toys. Great buy, [I] will definitely buy again,”–proving that these will keep cats of all ages entertained.

This other five-star reviewer couldn’t agree more. “We have a lot of cats, and they all have different toy preferences. This mixed bag really covers all the bases, and everyone is happy and can choose what kind of toy they want. They’re good quality, catnip-y enough for even our most persnickety diva, and a good price.”

Kitties of all ages are sure to *purrrr* with joy when you bring these home.