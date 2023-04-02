Shoppers With Gray Hair Swear By This $6 Shampoo for ‘Leaving Hair Soft & Shiny’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re working your naturally gray hair, you want it to look and feel its very best. That’s why finding the right shampoo is an absolute must. It can be a challenge, but when you find your perfect match it’s so well worth it. We tracked down one affordable shampoo shoppers with gray hair are totally obsessed with — and it’s just $6 on Amazon.

BIOLAGE Color Last Shampoo is perfect for giving your gray hair some TLC. This shampoo cleanses to prevent stripping of color, prolongs and maintains color depth, and even adds tone and shine for color treated hair. You won’t just love how this shampoo makes your hair feel, you’ll feel good about the product you’re using too. BIOLAGE Color Last Shampoo is totally paraben free. The shampoo is also vegan and Climate Pledge Friendly.

Image: BIOLAGE via Amazon

If you’re still hesitant, we hear you. Can this little $6 bottle of shampoo really live up to the task? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: “I will always love this shampoo,” one shopper wrote, crediting this shampoo for “leaving hair soft and shiny.” Another five-star review reads, “This shampoo is lovely. It lathers up quick, moisturizes, has a very pleasing gentle scent of orchids, and leaves the hair shiny.”

And a third shopper wrote, “My scalp tends to itch at night so I wash my hair every day. It keeps my hair clean enough to solve that problem. This shampoo does not dry out your hair. And it makes gray hair look really nice,” they said. “Much better than spending money for ‘special’ shampoos for gray hair. I highly recommend it.” Well, count us convinced! If you’ve been looking for the right shampoo to lather your gray locks in love, look no further. Add BIOLAGE Color Last Shampoo to your cart today!

