Jenna Dewan Credits Her Flawless Skin to This Soothing Product That Gives Her a ‘Good-For-You-Glow’

We’ve always been a little envious of Jenna Dewan’s gorgeous glow. The mom, dancer, and TV host’s skin always looks so radiant, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or posting a candid snapshot on the ‘Gram. So, how does Dewan achieve her lovely luminescent skin? The star revealed one of her absolute go-to skincare products and you’ll want to add it to your beauty regimen ASAP.

Dewan has been a huge fan of TULA’s Protect + Glow Daily SPF 30 for a while. Back in April 2021, the Step Up alum took to Instagram and shared just how much she loves this sunscreen. “My go-to combo is their Protect + Glow SPF and the Rose Glow Eye Balm, which gives me that good-for-you glow,” Dewan wrote in the caption to her post, which you can see below. “All of their products are formulated clinically, clean & effective ingredients like probiotic extracts and superfoods to fuel your skin.”

Not only does this daily SPF protect against sun damage, it also safeguards the skin from the damaging effects of pollution and blue light. This formula features natural ingredients like probiotic extracts, pineapple, and papaya. It won’t clog your pores. And, unlike other sunscreens, TULA’s Protect + Glow Daily SPF 30 won’t leave your skin feeling greasy.

Dewan isn’t the only fan of TULA’s Protect + Glow Daily SPF 30. “I love this stuff! I have had breakouts my entire life. I never like the feel of sunscreen on my face. This one is amazing,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “You can keep adding it throughout the day and it is not at all visible.” Another shopper said, “I love this sunscreen so much! It’s the only one that doesn’t break me out, cause white cast, or make my skin look oily!” TULA’s Protect + Glow Daily SPF 30 isn’t just a sunscreen, it’s a perfect addition to your skincare routine. Buy yours today!