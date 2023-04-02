This $8 Stress Relieving Body Scrub With 11,900 5-Star Reviews Is ‘Heavenly’ for Those With Eczema-Prone Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giving our skin the proper love and attention it needs has to be a top priority when it comes to our skincare routine. From moisturizers and lotions, to serums and cleansers, you always want the best for your skin. But what if we told you there’s no need to go beyond your budget to treat your skin well? We tracked down a body scrub shoppers are raving about, and it’s just $8 on Amazon.

Aveeno’s Stress Relief Body Scrub is perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day. This creamy scrub gently exfoliates to reveal softer, smoother skin in just one week. Aveeno’s Stress Relief Body Scrub also features a lavender scent that will leave you feeling calm and relaxed. Thanks to its gentle ingredients, including non-GMO prebiotic oat, this shower essential scrubs away dead skin, giving you a renewed feeling. Use up to 3-4 times a week, and you’ll see smoother skin!

It’s hard to believe Aveeno’s Stress Relief Body Scrub can do all that for just $8. But don’t just take it from us. See what satisfied shoppers had to say: “My goodness, I wish I had tried this years ago,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “This really does leave your skin noticeably soft and smooth, right out [of] the shower. I didn’t need any additional moisturizer cream and the scent is heavenly. I am buying more for my grand daughters.”

Another shopper said, “I have eczema and I’m not able to use many, if any scented body washes or moisturizers. This is one of the exceptions to the rule! I love the lavender scent and it gets along with my skin. Love this product!” And a third shopper wrote, “This is an instant favorite. The scent is so relaxing and it was gentle enough for my eczema. My skin is like silk!” Shoppers are clearly loving this product and the effect it’s having on their skin. Aveeno’s Stress Relief Body Scrub is the perfect combination of relaxing and rejuvenating, so buy yourself a bottle today — your skin will thank you.

