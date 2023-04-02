Shoppers Swear They’ve ‘Never Had Glowy or Dewy Skin’ Until They Tried This Vitamin C Serum From a Selena Gomez-Loved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love to pamper our skin. Bringing out your gorgeous glow and highlighting your natural beauty should always be front of mind when you’re going through your skincare routine. But with all the products out there, it’s tough to know which ones are truly the best of the best. Luckily, we tracked down one Vitamin C serum Amazon shoppers love — and it’s from a brand loved by Selena Gomez.

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum is perfect for giving your skin a dewy, bright look. This facial serum is perfect for evening out your skin tone and texture and reducing fine lines. You’ll see results in just 10 days! The Vitamin C serum is packed with Hyaluronic acid, moisturizing your skin while it works its magic. It’s ideal for all skin types, and all you need is a few drops to achieve a luminescent complexion.

Image: Vichy via Amazon

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum $28.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, we know the Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum might seem like a bit of a splurge. But trust us when we say this product will really take your skincare routine to a new level. Don’t believe use? Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this Amazon’s Choice selection: “This serum is so good,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I’ve honestly never in my life had glowy/dewy skin until I starting [SIC, started] using this. Will be buying again and again!”

Another shopper said, “This serum is wonderful! My skin has never looked smoother. I highly recommend it.” And a third shopper wrote, “Over time, using this serum daily has made my complexion a lot smoother, brighter and more even in tone. I have repurchased this several times and will continue doing so. A few drops goes a long way, so I feel like it’s a good value for the price.” Well, we’re convinced. If you want to give your skin a fresh new glow, add the Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum to your cart ASAP!

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products: