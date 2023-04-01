Selena Gomez’s ‘Favorite’ Candle Is Surprisingly Affordable & Features a ‘Meditative’ Aroma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing says springtime like the soft scents of wildflowers, lavender, and more. And for those of you who love to keep some candles around the house all year round, (Raise your hand if your with us!) we’ve tracked down the perfect candle brand for you that’s a favorite of actress, singer, and producer Selena Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building star has been a longtime fan of this candle brand’s scents, and they’re available on Nordstrom right now.

Gomez is a big fan of Voluspa Three-Wick Tin Candles, and they come in a range of fabulous fragrances. For springtime, Voluspa’s Wildflowers candle is absolutely perfect. But maybe you want to lean into Gomez’s favorites — Saijo Persimmon and Mokara. Whatever you choose, Gomez said in a 2014 interview that these candles are perfect for putting all around the house, giving each room it’s own scent. “I’ll light them in the piano room, where we always have jam sessions, or even during the daytime when I’m doing my makeup,” Gomez said of her candle obsession. Honestly, we relate.

Image: Voluspa via Nordstrom

Voluspa Three-Wick Wildflowers Tin Candle $26 Buy now

Now, it’s one thing for Gomez to give this candle brand her seal of approval. But what are shoppers saying? Well, read on for some glowing five-star reviews. One shopper said their candle featured a “lovely, soft, meditative fragrance. It pairs well with fruity or floral fragrances as well. Love it!”

Another shopper said, “The fresh clean soothing scent is only topped by the formal black tin with beautiful gold and turquoise embossing. A new top pick to burn while meditating! Love!” A third shopper wrote, “Favorite scent! I always order a candle of the French Cade Lavender with every order! Makes a room smell wonderful. Would be a great gift to someone.” Well, count us convinced! If you’ve been searching for a new candle brand, look no further. Voluspa Three-Wick Tin Candles are a must-have for your home!