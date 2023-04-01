The Surprisingly Affordable Moisturizer That Jennifer Aniston Keeps ‘Everywhere’ Is Now on Sale for $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the products you use in your skincare and self-care regimen, there’s one that’s an absolute must: moisturizer. A good moisturizer truly goes a long way. But you shouldn’t have to spend beyond your budget for soft, smooth skin. That’s why we’re such a fan of this Jennifer Aniston-loved moisturizer that’s currently on sale for just $9 on Amazon.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is a favorite of the Friends alum for a very good reason. Aniston even keeps a bottle of the moisturizer in her shower — honestly, not a bad spot for this effective body lotion. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is designed with dry, sensitive skin in mind. It’s enriched with prebiotic oat and clinically proven to soothe distressed, blemish-prone, and dry skin. Not only will your skin feel good, you can rest assured this product is thoughtfully made. This lotion is allergy-tested, not tested on animals, non-comedogenic and is completely free of dyes and parabens.

Image: Aveeno via Amazon

While Aniston is a big fan of this lotion, what do everyday shoppers think of its moisturizing properties? Well, just read on to read some of their glowing reviews: “I’ve been using Aveeno lotion for years. It’s light enough to put on the face without that greasy feeling. With the cold dry winters and hot dry summer heat I find using Aveeno really helps keep my skin from drying out,” one shopper wrote. “I’ve never had it cause any breakouts. It works well all over the body to keep skin well hydrated without causing skin irritation. It’s a lot less expensive than so many of the designer lotions and it works just as well, if not better.”

Another shopper said, “I suffer from VERY dry skin, especially in the winter. I have this pump bottle in every room. I cover myself with it after each shower and put it on my hands after each time I wash them. This has solved my dry skin problem, at a very affordable price.” Honestly, we don’t need any more convincing. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is bound to become your go-to moisturizer! Buy your bottle today.

