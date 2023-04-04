We Found All the Chicest, Vacation-Ready Dresses & Swimwear You Need to Wow This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the temperatures are hitting 50 degrees and above (in some regions), it’s natural to crave a day outdoors. Whether your pool is already open or you’re looking ahead to a summer vacation, we just found all the chicest, vacation-ready dresses and swimwear you need this season.

Meet Carve Designs, “a female-founded, sustainable, beach lifestyle brand — offering surf, swim, and lifestyle clothing,” the brand says. They have a variety of clothing that ranges from swimwear to apparel options for women of all of figures ages. The pieces are fun, flirty, and sleek. This season, Carve Designs has a ton of vibrant colors and patterns that will look great in your wardrobe. And the best feature of the clothing is that they work for the beach but also easily transition to everyday wear, making each one perfect for running errands or heading to dinner.

Ahead, see our favorite picks that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP!

Carve Designs Nellie Dress

The Nellie Dress has a relaxed fit that still looks chic and stylish. It slips right on and even has side pockets for added details, perfect for holding your phone or sunblock when walking on the beach.

One shopper called the dress “cute, flowy, and the perfect sun dress.” They added, “this dress fits true to size for Carve. I’m typically a small in other brands, and go with XS with Carve. I got this in the Grapefruit Bloom and can’t wait for summer to wear it. It fits perfectly and is light and breathable. Highly recommend!”

Nellie Dress $98.00 Buy now

Carve Designs Logan One Piece

Carve Designs

A one-piece swimsuit s a great addition to your summer wardrobe. It’s classic, easy to throw on, and creates a seamless beach (or pool) day look. This one from Carve Designs will easily be your favorite this season. It has a stripe design that the brand describes as a “strappy spin on that iconic lifeguard look.” Speaking of straps, the back has the cutest ones that crisscross and layer in the back of the suit. You can grab it in sizes XS-XL. Related story My New Go-To Work Bag Is This Chic, Travel-Friendly Tote From Cuyana That Meghan Markle Is Obsessed With Too

Logan One Piece $92.00 Buy now

Carve Designs Blair Dress

Carve Designs

Going on vacation soon? Save room in your suitcase by adding the Blair dress to your cart. The dress works for a day of shopping or dinner, and it doubles as a warm cover-up when the days get breezy. It’s made from pesticide-free 100% organic cotton, which gives it a soft feel without all of the harmful by-products.

“I love this dress and fabric!” a reviewer said. “It is very comfortable to wear and easily packs for a trip. I love the ability to have the sleeves long or rolled up. I already owned this dress in a navy and will order more in other colors.”

Blair Dress $98.00 Buy now

Carve Designs Amelia Top in Lagos

Carve Designs

The Amelia swim top has a relaxed fit with a nostalgic 90s crop-top style. It has adjustable straps, so you can customize it for your perfect fit. The best feature? The top works for the water, but it also looks great paired wiht your favorite denim cut-offs. Don’t forget to add matching bottoms!

“It fit well and was flattening on my more athletic build!” another explained.

Amelia Top $72.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: