Tatcha’s Silk Canvas Primer Is ‘Truly a Canvas for Dry Mature Skin’ & You Can Get a Full Size Bottle for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Once you get your makeup routine down, applying it should be a walk in the park — especially for those with mature skin. But there are times when your favorite face products don’t cooperate. You know, when your skin looks parched, and that seamless finish you’re seeking just doesn’t happen. That’s where Tatcha’s primer comes in to help. Shoppers say it’s “truly a canvas for dry, mature skin.” And right now, you can score a full-sized bottle when you spend $150+ with the code PRIME23.

The Liquid Silk Canvas creates a flawless base for your makeup and other products that follow. It has a luxurious texture, powered by silk extracts that immediately melt into the skin. The primer promises to blur pores, fine lines, and imperfections so your makeup doesn’t crease. It also works to prime sos your favorite products glide seamlessly across your skin. There are also protecting ingredients like barrier derived from botanicals incorporated into the primer to minimize the clogged pores. Better yet, the brand reported after just two weeks of using the Liquid Silk Canvas, 90% of users demonstrated an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles.

The Liquid Silk Canvas

The Liquid Silk Canvas $54 Buy now

Shoppers report that the texture is “light and soft.” One wrote, “I have the canvas face primer the first one, and I used it a couple of times, but I didn’t like it too much because I didn’t know how to use it, and now I know when and with what foundation, but I liked this one more because I can use it on any foundation and my mature skin is changing all the time, but I tried the smaller version because I bought a package with different products from Tatcha and liked it so much! “

Another said, “regardless of what foundation I use it with, it makes it look so much better. It truly is a canvas for dry, mature skin.”

“I’ve been using this since it came out but recently learned a trick for my oily skin,” a final reviewer explained. “I put one pump of the primer in the palm of my hand and sprayed one pump of my setting spray on top of it. I rub it together to mix and then put it on my face. It does a very good job of keeping my oily skin at bay for the entire day.”